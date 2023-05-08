Len24 Bank: Leading Digital and Blockchain Trust, Setting the Standard for Reliability and Security
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention to all valued clients and members of the public,
Len24 Bank has become aware of unauthorized individuals or groups attempting to clone our brand with a view to scamming unsuspecting members of the public. We want to take this opportunity to clarify our position as a boutique in-house digital bank and blockchain trust, operating exclusively on the Blockchain and Polygon networks. This means that our world-class services are provided strictly on a referral basis.
Len24 Bank puts a premium on credibility, integrity, and trust in all our interactions. Our clients have come to rely upon and trust our services, which are in full compliance with the Laws and Regulations of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). This is why we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we sustain the impeccable reputation we have built and maintained over the years.
Our commitment to excellence, reliability, and transparency remain at the core of our operations, and this is what sets us apart in the industry. We utilize state-of-the-art technology infrastructure to ensure that all transactions and communication are conducted securely and efficiently. Rest assured, our systems are designed to be tamper-proof, transparent, and immutable.
We wish to remind our clients and members of the public that all official communication and validation of Len24 Bank correspondences will only be made through our website, email, social media, or phone lines - no other channels. Any correspondence from an unknown or suspicious source should be treated with caution and verified through our official channels.
Len24 Bank is steadfastly committed to providing world-class services built on a reputation for honesty, professionalism, and excellence in all that we do. We assure you that maintaining security and satisfaction of our clients is paramount to us.
If you have any questions or concern about any correspondence being received in the name of Len24 Bank, please contact us through our official channels.
Media Relations
info@len24Bank.com