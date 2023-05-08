SAXE ORTHODONTICS ENHANCES PATIENT EXPERIENCE WITH CUSTOM 3D-PRINTED ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saxe Orthodontics is thrilled to announce that they have added LightForce™ braces to their comprehensive range of orthodontic treatments for patients of all ages in Las Vegas, NV!
As a leading orthodontic provider, Saxe Orthodontics is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and cutting-edge treatment options. The practice has now integrated the innovative LightForce braces system into their treatment options. This advanced technology allows for the creation of fully custom brackets and wires for each patient, utilizing digital dental scans to 3D print individualized orthodontic appliances based on the unique treatment plan. By customizing the braces to fit each patient's needs, orthodontic treatment is now more comfortable, accurate, and efficient than ever before.
At Saxe Orthodontics, patient comfort and safety are of utmost importance. Each year, the practice's lead orthodontist, Dr. Saxe, educates children on the importance of proper oral hygiene through the Brush Monkey initiative, using fun costumes and role play to teach kids about brushing and flossing. Additionally, the entire team at Saxe Orthodontics undergoes annual certification in CPR and AED to ensure a safe environment for all patients and staff.
If you are interested in learning more about Saxe Orthodontics' wide range of orthodontic treatments or scheduling a complimentary consultation, visit their website at https://saxeortho.com/.
About Saxe Orthodontics
Saxe Orthodontics is an orthodontic practice located in Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV, known for their exceptional patient care and dedication to staying up-to-date with the latest orthodontic advancements. The practice offers a comprehensive range of treatment options, from traditional braces to innovative clear aligner options like Invisalign and Spark. To learn more about Saxe Orthodontics and their range of orthodontic treatments, please visit their website at https://saxeortho.com/.
Dr. Alana Saxe
As a leading orthodontic provider, Saxe Orthodontics is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and cutting-edge treatment options. The practice has now integrated the innovative LightForce braces system into their treatment options. This advanced technology allows for the creation of fully custom brackets and wires for each patient, utilizing digital dental scans to 3D print individualized orthodontic appliances based on the unique treatment plan. By customizing the braces to fit each patient's needs, orthodontic treatment is now more comfortable, accurate, and efficient than ever before.
At Saxe Orthodontics, patient comfort and safety are of utmost importance. Each year, the practice's lead orthodontist, Dr. Saxe, educates children on the importance of proper oral hygiene through the Brush Monkey initiative, using fun costumes and role play to teach kids about brushing and flossing. Additionally, the entire team at Saxe Orthodontics undergoes annual certification in CPR and AED to ensure a safe environment for all patients and staff.
If you are interested in learning more about Saxe Orthodontics' wide range of orthodontic treatments or scheduling a complimentary consultation, visit their website at https://saxeortho.com/.
About Saxe Orthodontics
Saxe Orthodontics is an orthodontic practice located in Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV, known for their exceptional patient care and dedication to staying up-to-date with the latest orthodontic advancements. The practice offers a comprehensive range of treatment options, from traditional braces to innovative clear aligner options like Invisalign and Spark. To learn more about Saxe Orthodontics and their range of orthodontic treatments, please visit their website at https://saxeortho.com/.
Dr. Alana Saxe
Saxe Orthodontics
+1 702-541-7070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram