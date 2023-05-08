Go Salary Packaging: Innovative Salary Packaging Solutions for Not-for-Profits in Australia

Go Salary Packaging offers innovative salary packaging solutions for not-for-profits in Australia.

Laburnum, Australia - May 8, 2023 - Go Salary Packaging, a leading salary packaging service for not-for-profit organizations, is proud to offer innovative and comprehensive solutions for salary packaging in Australia.

Go Salary Packaging provides a range of tools and resources, including videos, fact sheets, calculators, reports, and guides, to make salary packaging easy for employees of not-for-profits. With a commitment to providing personalized service and care to each employee, Go Salary Packaging stands out as a leader in the salary packaging industry.

"Our objective from the 'get go' was to innovate," said a spokesperson for Go Salary Packaging. "We listened to the wants, needs, and expectations of the not-for-profit sector, and we designed our service to be much more than just payments and compliance. Our service is a total care and a wellness approach to the needs of organizations and their employees."

Go Salary Packaging's industry-leading technology enables employees to access a fully interactive salary packaging system that puts them in control. Like online banking, employees can easily manage their salary packaging accounts, ensuring that their salary packaging needs are met with ease and convenience.

As a leading salary packaging service in Australia, Go Salary Packaging is committed to providing the best level of service and care to each employee of not-for-profit organizations. They understand that employees deserve more than just a service that is compliant and easy to use; they deserve a service that genuinely cares about their needs and well-being.

To learn more about Go Salary Packaging and their salary packaging solutions for not-for-profits, visit their website at www.gosalary.com.au.

Media Contact

Go Salary Packaging

3 9955 7380

PO Box 5166

Laburnum

VIC

Australia