Cosh Living Expands as the Leading Luxury Furniture Brand in Australia

Cosh Living, the premier luxury furniture retailer in Australia, expands its business with a focus on Australian-made furniture, designer furniture, and luxury bedroom furniture. Discover their latest collection of elegant designs, including occasional chairs.

Sydney, Australia - May 8, 2023 - Cosh Living, the premier luxury furniture retailer in Australia, announced today that it is expanding its business as a luxury furniture brand throughout Australia. With a focus on Australian-made furniture, designer furniture, and luxury bedroom furniture, Cosh Living is committed to delivering high-quality, stylish furniture to customers across the country.

"We are thrilled to expand our business as the leading luxury furniture brand in Australia," said Shane Sinnott, Founder and CEO of Cosh Living. "Our focus on Australian-made furniture and designer furniture has allowed us to offer customers the highest quality products, and our expansion into luxury bedroom furniture is a natural progression for our brand."

Cosh Living has built a reputation for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, offering a wide range of luxurious furniture pieces that are both functional and stylish. With a focus on contemporary design, the company offers a variety of furniture styles, from modern and minimalist to classic and timeless.

As part of its expansion, Cosh Living is introducing its latest collection of luxury bedroom furniture, featuring elegant designs and the finest materials. The new collection includes a range of beds, dressers, nightstands, and other pieces, all designed to create a luxurious and comfortable environment.

In addition to its Australian-made furniture and luxury bedroom furniture collections, Cosh Living offers a wide range of designer furniture pieces, including occasional chairs, sofas, tables, and more. Each piece is carefully crafted to meet the company's high standards for quality and design.

"We are proud to offer our customers the best in luxury furniture, and our commitment to quality and design is evident in every piece we sell," said Sinnott. "Our expansion into luxury bedroom furniture is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to bring the best in Australian-made furniture and designer furniture to customers across the country."

For more information about Cosh Living and its luxury furniture collections, visit the company's website at www.coshliving.com.au

Media Contact

Cosh Living

0392811999

Level 6, 600 Church Street

Richmond

VIC

Australia