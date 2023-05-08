Houston Recovery Home First to Offer Full Family Luxury Accommodations with Downtown Penthouse for Post-Surgical Care
The penthouse combines 24/7 post-op nursing care, comfort care, and all the amenities of a first-class hotel so patients can recover in luxury with family and friends in their own private apartment.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Recovery Care, a Houston-based luxury surgical aftercare service created by a local nurse, recently opened the first all-inclusive Penthouse Recovery Suite in Downtown Houston that is large enough to accommodate surgery patients and their families in one spacious private apartment!
— Dr. Stacy Sam, Ph.D., RN, Founder & President of VIP Recovery Care
Dr. Stacy Sam, Ph.D., a Houston mom and 19-year Registered Nurse who specializes in women’s health, created the 2,700+ sq ft. luxury Penthouse Recovery Suite with moms in mind, who often travel to Houston with family members for surgical procedures that require recovery time, assistance, and accommodations, before they are able to travel back home.
“I wanted to create an all-inclusive private healing space where patients undergoing a variety of procedures could get everything they could possibly need for the best recovery, without being separated from loved ones or burdening loved ones with their postoperative care at home,” said Dr. Sam, Founder and President of VIP Recovery Care. “The new penthouse combines the best of both worlds with specialized 24/7 post-op nursing care, comfort care, and all the amenities of a first-class hotel so patients can recover in luxury with family and friends in the privacy of their own penthouse apartment.”
The gorgeous two-story Suite has plenty of room for traveling companions and family members of patients with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and beautiful, sweeping views of Downtown Houston. The services offered include 24-hour certified nursing care and staff MD, discreet luxury transportation, organic meals, snacks and a full in-suite custom-stocked kitchen, postoperative care coordination with surgeons, and aftercare specialists that help patients with pain management, wound care, dressing changes, complication prevention, bathroom assistance and other post-surgical medical needs, while also offering concierge medical and spa amenities like therapeutic and lymphatic massage, IV Therapy, and salon services!
Dr. Sam and her VIP aftercare team specialize in recovery services for procedures like Mommy Makeovers, Tummy Tucks, and liposuction, which tend to be popular around Mother’s Day but require more assistance in the days and weeks after surgery due to physical limitations, pain or discomfort, and recovery-related health risks.
In celebration of Mother’s Day, VIP Recovery Care is offering Free Massages for all moms who book a one-week stay during the month of May!
VIP’s all-inclusive boutique aftercare service provides patients with a comfortable and safe transition into a complete recovery in the family-size Downtown Luxury Penthouse Suite and a second Luxury Penthouse Apartment that is large enough to accommodate patients traveling with a single companion or family member. They also offer a mobile VIP Tuck-In service for patients healing in their own home or at a Houston hotel of choice.
For more information on VIP’s personal recovery penthouse suites and services, please visit https://www.viprecoverycare.com.
