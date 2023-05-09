Entertainment Technologists and NEP Virtual Studios Release New Whitepaper “Demystifying Virtual Production”

Mark Turner, Entertainment Technologists Inc

New paper and calculator tools support Producers and Studio Executives with resources for planning and budgeting in new Virtual Production workflows.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment Technologists Inc, with exclusive access to the virtual production experts at NEP Virtual Studios, has released a new whitepaper aimed at producers and studio executives which examines key questions about how to budget, plan and execute Virtual Production in today’s TV and movie workflows. The whitepaper is accompanied by other valuable tools, tricks and recommendations including a budget and scheduling calculator to assist producers deciding where and how to apply emerging virtual production technologies when planning their next production. The paper, budget/scheduling tool and other resources are available for free download from www.entertainmenttechnologists.com/vp.

There is considerable information and technical papers regarding Virtual Production components, technologies and hardware, but little that address producers' questions – what will this mean for me and my next show? What will be the budget implications? How do I think differently about spend? Where are the benefits and where will VP enable workflow and planning efficiencies? “Demystifying Virtual Production” aims to answer such questions without technical jargon but clear insights, learnings and recommendations from actual production teams with experience in hundreds of hours of VP shoots. The result is an interactive white paper with easily digestible animated workflows, infographics and insights to provide immediate benefits. In addition, the team created an Excel sample production budget calculator designed to step line producers and studio executives through the changes. Teams can use the tool to model their own productions and explore how budget line items will change if they move some or all of the shots to virtual production workflows.

Mark Turner, President Entertainment Technologists, said “Demystifying Virtual Production takes a fresh and honest look at the state of Virtual Production today and focuses on the budget and schedule implications that others have not tackled. Our industry can’t embrace any change of this magnitude without an open dialog about the costs, benefits and risks involved. We’re so happy to have worked with the experts at the NEP Virtual Studios on this paper to capture and share the insights from the decades of collective experience at Lux Machina Consulting, Halon Entertainment and Prysm Stages.”

Barbara Ford Grant, President of Prysm Stages, said “This new paper explains how we see Virtual Production as not a short term project to replace green screen with LED volumes, but a sea-change that will disrupt legacy production workflows and open up more creative and collaborative teams using real-time technologies to rapidly iterate. This new paper is part of NEP Virtual Studio’s commitment to supporting the creative community through these changes and give production teams the confidence as we evolve this new form of filmmaking and creating content”.

“Demystifying Virtual Production” in both interactive and offline PDF formats, plus associated downloads and tools, can be accessed at www.entertainmenttechnologists.com and is available as a free resource because of the generous sponsorship of NEP Virtual Studios.

About Entertainment Technologists Inc

Entertainment Technologists team of experts provide consulting, software development and go-to-market services for innovative companies in the media and entertainment industries. With a roster of experts in workflows, advanced technology, business modeling, finance and governance, the team has over 100 years of combined expertise and are the secret force powering some of the industry’s biggest innovations. More information at www.entertainmenttechnologists.com