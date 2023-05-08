Mueller Water Products Releases 2022 ESG Report

Report Outlines Significant Progress in Key Areas

2022 ESG Report Highlights

51 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity against 2015 baseline

86 percent recycled metal used to produce our products

21 percent decrease in waste directed to disposal

56,925 metric tons of recycled metal used (vs. 22,644 metric tons of total waste generated)

2.8 billion gallons of water loss savings generated for clients by EchoShore® leak detection since 2020



“As exhibited by these highlights, during 2022 we continued to make progress on key initiatives that enable us to help water utilities address the growing challenges related to aging infrastructure and climate change. Our broad portfolio of products and services helps customers reduce non-revenue water, extend pipe life and provide life-saving fire protection,” said Scott Hall, Mueller CEO and President. “We are committed to providing intelligent products and services that help cities and municipalities repair and replace their aging infrastructures, increase the resiliency of their distribution networks and respond to water-related climate impacts.”

“We also continued to drive down operational emissions and achieved our initial emissions target significantly ahead of plan,” Scott continued. “In addition, our new brass foundry is a major step in advancing our environmental commitment and will be a noteworthy advancement in sustainability for our customers and communities.”

Mueller’s Key ESG Targets

Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50 percent by 2035 using 2022 as the baseline

Reduce water withdrawal intensity by 3 percent year-over-year

Achieve zero waste to landfills by 2035

Identify a total of 7.7 billion gallons of water loss from our EchoShore ® leak detection technology between 2020 and 2027

leak detection technology between 2020 and 2027 Convert all brass products to a lead-free alloy and achieve 100% lead-free brass manufacturing processes by 2030

Achieve zero safety incidents

Improve employee engagement in our Wellness Program by 5 percent year-over-year by the end of 2023



Complete details on these highlights and the progress toward these targets are outlined in the full 2022 ESG Report here.

From a governance and climate perspective, the Company noted that in this report, it has expanded its disclosures to include reference to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations representing how climate-related risks and opportunities are embedded in its business decisions. Its disclosures also continue to be guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Its business is aligned with SASB’s Industrial Machinery and Goods and Iron and Steel Producers standards. GRI, SASB and TCFD indices can be found in the appendix of the report.

To learn more about Mueller Water Product’s ESG strategy, initiatives, performance, targets and goals, please visit the ESG page on our website, https://www.muellerwaterproducts.com/environmental-social-and-governance

