Bear Equities Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Premier Retail Property in Independence, MO
Co-founder of Bear Equities, Kase Abusharkh has announced a recent acquisition of retail property.INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Equities, a Dallas-based investment firm, announced today that it has acquired the fee simple property at 18785 East 39th Street in Independence, MO. The property is currently occupied by Chick Fil A under a triple-net ground lease. This acquisition marks another strategic addition to Bear Equities' diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets across the United States.
The single-tenant retail property was purchased from a private family investment group, with financing provided by Veritex Bank in Fort Worth, TX. Doug McFadden of CBRE in Kansas City, MO facilitated the transaction on behalf of both parties.
"We are excited about this opportunity as we continue to search for commercial real estate assets across the country," said Kase Abusharkh, Principal and owner of Bear Equities. "The property is centrally located along one of the area's most highly trafficked thoroughfares and sits at a signalized intersection. A strong, national tenant like Chick Fil A was the icing on the cake."
The property's strategic location, high visibility, and strong demographics make it an attractive investment for Bear Equities. The firm's focus on acquiring quality assets in prime locations aligns with its ongoing commitment to long-term growth and value creation for its investors. This acquisition also underscores Bear Equities' confidence in the greater Kansas City market, which has demonstrated resilience and continued growth in recent years.
Bear Equities is a privately-held investment firm based in Dallas, TX, specializing in the acquisition, management, and development of commercial real estate assets across the United States. Founded by Principal Kase Abusharkh, the firm is dedicated to creating value and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors through strategic acquisitions and proactive asset management. With a diverse portfolio that includes retail, office, and industrial properties, Bear Equities is committed to the long-term growth and success of its investments.
Kase Abusharkh, Principal at Bear Equities, has a strong background in real estate investment, founding The Kase Group. He has served as the Chief Investment Officer for a publicly registered non-traded REIT, American Realty Capital- Retail Centers of America, Inc. in New York City. During his 3-year tenure as Chief Investment Officer, he helped complete the $1.2 billion equity raise and oversaw the acquisition of over $1 billion worth of multi-tenant retail shopping center space. A St. Mary's College of California graduate, Kase is dedicated to philanthropy, founding the Kase, Jacob, and Jeannine Abusharkh Endowment at Stanford University.
