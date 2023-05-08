UBS Advisor Bill Schoff Named to Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors List and Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Bill Schoff, a Financial Advisor in the firm's Rochester, New York office, has been named to both the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list and the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

"We are extremely proud that Bill has been recognized on these prestigious lists," said Ben Tarantino, Branch Manager of the Rochester office at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Bill has achieved an extraordinary level of success through his dedication, focus and commitment to clients and our Rochester community."

A financial advisor for more than 30 years, Bill leads a nationally recognized, 12-person team with more than 100 years of collective experience. Bill and his team manage approximately $3 billion in client assets, providing comprehensive wealth management advice to individuals and their families, financial wellness and executive guidance to corporate clients, and a suite of Institutional Consulting services to complement their holistic financial services offering. Bill is also an active member of the Rochester community, working with several local and philanthropic organizations.

These latest awards are the most recent in a long list of industry accolades for Bill and his team. Bill has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for six consecutive years, the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list four times, and previously the team was named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams for 2022.

The rankings are compiled based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including industry experience, quality of practice, revenue, assets under management, and regulatory record.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is composed of more than 7,300 advisors, managing a collective $11 trillion in client assets. For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

The 2023 Barron's Top 1200 Wealth Advisors list based on the data of around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/.

