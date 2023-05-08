CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Tara Eve of ChannelWorks

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelWorks , North America's premiere channel-only IT asset lifecycle provider, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Tara Eve, President of ChannelWorks, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Tara graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from University of Georgia - Terry College of Business, before starting her IT career in 2001. She went on to work at Canvas Systems for many years, and later ran her own IT solutions company where she remained as CEO until 2018. Looking for a new challenge, she used her wealth of experience in the IT solutions channel to help found ChannelWorks. For the first year, she was Vice President of Sales Ops, she then moved into the role of President.

She helped to develop the company's sales processes and strategic partnerships to drive YoY expansion of growth in the pre-owned data center hardware and third party maintenance services spaces.

As part of the Ladies in Technology group created by the company, Tara enjoys mentoring women who are just starting out in their tech careers.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"I am delighted to be acknowledged by CRN as one of their Women of the Channel in 2023," said Tara, "I could not have come as far in my career without the support of the women who came before me, and I am a strong believer giving back through mentoring and supporting other women in the industry."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

