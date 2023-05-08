Inspirato Introduces Members-Only Investor Benefit

Subscribers invited to enjoy complimentary Inspirato vacations when they own and hold Company stock

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced a valuable new Member Investor Benefit reserved exclusively for Inspirato subscribers. Consistent with the Company’s relationship-driven customer platform and focus on delivering exceptional luxury travel experiences, subscribers who own and hold Inspirato stock are now eligible to receive complimentary Inspirato vacations.



“We are tremendously grateful for the loyalty and advocacy of our members,” said Brent Handler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inspirato. “In that spirit, it has always been our vision to offer a unique benefit for members who are owners in Inspirato. With this new Member Investor Benefit, we invite them to participate directly in our growth and look forward to thanking them for their support in the best way we can, with an incredible Inspirato vacation to enjoy with their family and friends.”

Under the Member Investor Benefit, eligible Inspirato subscribers will receive one complimentary Inspirato vacation for every 50,000 shares of Class A Inspirato stock that they own and hold for six months, up to five total trips. They may choose their complimentary vacation from tens of thousands of options, including Inspirato luxury vacation homes and hotel and resort partners in top destinations like Hawaii, Vail, Los Cabos, Europe, and the Caribbean. Each complimentary trip comes with the five-star personalized service for which Inspirato is known, including pre-trip planning, on-site concierge, and daily housekeeping.

About Inspirato



Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “intend,” “target,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations relating to future operating results and financial position including the anticipated cost reduction from the reduction in force; guidance and growth prospects; quotations of management; and our expectations regarding the luxury travel market. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to forecast our business due to our limited experience with our pricing models; the risk of downturns in the travel and hospitality industry, including potential inability to reduce costs to achieve the anticipated benefits of the reduction in force; residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market; our ability to sustain and manage our growth; and current market, political, economic and business conditions and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC.



Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



Contacts



Investor Relations

ir@inspirato.com



Media Relations

communications@inspirato.com