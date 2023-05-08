A Love Affair Amidst of Contrasting Interests
Follow the Unusual Story of Love in “Environmentalism, Politics, and Love”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This is what a new novel hopes to expose - a story of love amidst varying opinions brought by their differences of backgrounds and passions.
“Environmentalism, Politics, and Love” exposes a story about two people who are both in love, but whose passions and occupations oppose each other.
Written by Author Sunny Thottam, the book is about the relationship between a colonel in the Indian military and his wife, Joyce, who was an environmentalist. Colonel Thomas was assigned to various responsibilities such as a military convention regarding the necessity of an airport in Simla, which is one of the most beautiful states in India.
After having the successful military convention in Simla, Colonel Thomas was asked to preside over a military convention against the leftist ideology which is taking the state of Kerala backward. Joyce, the wife of colonel Thomas, was dissent in many matters that involved these plans.
Despite their differences, they had an ideal family life.
Follow the roller-coaster romance of Colonel Thomas and Joyce in “Environmentalism, Politics, and Love”, now available on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide.
Author Sunny Thottam was born in the 1960s in Kerala, India. He is currently living in Queens Village in the city of New York. He is a graduate of BA Mathematics from Hunter College in New York. Among his literary works was “Feathers of Dream”, written in the Malayalam language and published by the author in 1995. The author has written and directed five dramas for the Laymen Association of Knanites in New York.
