Love Amidst Opposing Ideologies: An Unusual Affair

Environmentalism, Politics, and Love

A Novel About True Love and Clash of Ideologies Bring Lessons and Insights

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- How do you keep a relationship afloat when your occupation calls you to fulfill your duties; but the effect would mean opposing the ideals of the one you love?An unusual and impactful love is what the Author Sunny Thottam exposes in his new book that brings two people together amidst varying opinions brought by their differences in backgrounds, occupations, and life passions. Environmentalism, Politics, and Love " exposes a story about two people who are both in love, but whose passions and occupations shake the core of their relationship.Thottam says that the book is about the relationship between a colonel in the Indian military and his wife, Joyce, who was an environmentalist. Colonel Thomas was assigned to various responsibilities such as a military convention regarding the necessity of an airport in Simla, which is one of the most beautiful states in India.After having the successful military convention in Simla, Colonel Thomas was asked to preside over a military convention against the leftist ideology which is taking the state of Kerala backward. Joyce, the wife of colonel Thomas, was dissent in many matters that involved these plans. Despite their differences, they had an ideal family life.Rising Author Sunny Thottam was born in 1965 in Kerala, India. He is currently living in Queens Village in New York City. He holds a degree in BA Mathematics from Hunter College, also in New York. Among his literary works was "Feathers of Dream'', written in the Malayalam language and published by the author in 1995. The author has written and directed five dramas for the Laymen Association of Knanites in New York.Thottam also used to write essays and few short stories for the Malayam Weekly. The said writings were published in New Rochelle, New York."Environmentalism, Politics, and Love" is now available on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide.