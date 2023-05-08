Gov Con Pro Marsha Lindquist addressing the ProPricer’s Government Contract Pricing Summit

Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy Amazon #1 Best Seller Marsha Lindquist, Strategic Pricing Expert

Attend ProPricer Government Contract Pricing Summit 2023 where Marsha Lindquist, a panel member of The Inflation Beast Making Bidding Challenging.

Savvy Government contractors know they need more than a great price. Strategic pricing considers all the tools and a wisely worded summary of their business proposition.” — Marsha Lindquist

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government Contract Pricing Summit is the premier annual event for all Gov Con’s greatest minds in pricing, contracting, procurement, and business development. The event features at least four general sessions, panels, and keynotes, over 30 breakout sessions, and plenty of opportunity to network with other pricing colleagues across industry and Government. #GCPSummit

Attendees of the Inflation Beast session with both industry and Government officials will hear experts, including Ms. Lindquist, address how they advise on escalation rates in bidding, what they expect to see in substantiating escalation rate reasonableness, and how Gov Cons do to protect their long-term bids the right escalation while achieving reasonable pricing. Marsha has been consulting and speaking about this topic for over three decades.

Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. Marsha frequently talks about the more than two dozen strategic pricing tools that every contractor should have in their toolbox. Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing importance in the bidding process and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their strategic pricing during the capture stage.

The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price. Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

Explained Lindquist: “Savvy Government contractors know they need more than a great price. Strategic pricing takes all the tools into consideration, including early pricing involvement, and a wisely worded summary of their business proposition.”

The panel promises to give Gov Con leaders ideas for the evidence they need to gather on inflation and substantiate their pricing.

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert for Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellow & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.