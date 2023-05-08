Amy Marentic Joins Circana as President, Global Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, the world’s leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced Amy Marentic has joined the company as president, Global Solutions. Marentic joins Circana from Google, where she was director of Global Client Agency Services. Marentic succeeds Nishat Mehta, who has decided to depart Circana following six transformational years leading and growing the company’s Media, Product, and Data Science teams.





“I am confident Amy is the ideal next leader for our Global Solutions business, with unique experience helping the world’s largest and most recognized advertisers grow their businesses through technology solutions and digital transformations,” said Kirk Perry, CEO of Circana. “Under Amy’s direction, our Solutions team will continue to integrate, scale, and innovate Circana’s leading technology and data assets and bring our clients the most complete view of the consumer across industries, geographies, and channels.”





Marentic led Google’s partnerships with some of the world’s largest and most recognized advertisers including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Stellantis, P&G, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. Prior to Google, Marentic had an esteemed career at Ford, where she was general manager for the Ford Iconics business including the Bronco, Mustang, and Raptor brands. She also was previously the president of Lincoln Asia-Pacific when Lincoln was the fastest-growing luxury brand in China, and CMO for Ford’s Autonomous Vehicle LLC, where she was responsible for developing the brand, marketing, and consumer experience to launch the company’s first self-driving business. Marentic holds a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and a master’s degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Michigan.





“I’m excited to begin this journey at Circana and to continue to unlock and expand the profound, differentiated value proposition we offer our clients,” said Marentic. “I have a deep appreciation for Circana’s unique capabilities and am passionate about the power of insights to ignite and inspire company growth. I look forward to working with the world-class Circana team to build upon the strong foundation already in place and explore new opportunities for innovation and success.”

Perry added, “Nishat has been a tremendous partner and leader in this business, helping to elevate our solutions to deliver the best, most relevant, and most complete insights to our clients. Nishat was instrumental in building our Media business to become the largest player in purchase-based media and positioning our organization for sustained success. We’re pleased to continue to benefit from Nishat’s guidance during a transition period as we remain focused on serving our clients with excellence.”

