BOARD MEMBER AND COMMITTEE CHAIR ELIF ATES OZPAK AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Elif's rich and diverse experiences combine with her keen views on the governance of risk-taking to present a highly valuable board perspective wherever she serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Elif Ates Ozpak of London, England.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Elif is a member of the board of directors of BİOTREND Çevre ve Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. in Istanbul, Turkey, where she serves as Chair of the Sustainability and Audit Committees and is a member of the Risk Committee. As a Nominee Director of the IFC – International Finance Corporation, she is a member of the board of AtlantaSanad Assurance in Casablanca, Morocco. Elif is also a member of the board of directors and serves on the Corporate Governance and Risk Committees for Akiş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. and is a member of the board of directors where she serves as Chair of the Sustainability and Audit Committees and Member of the Risk Committee. Of Arzum Elektrikli Ev Aletleri A.Ş., in Istanbul. Elif is the Founder and Managing Director of Kybele Consulting Limited, a UK-based consulting firm working across various geographies and in multiple sectors and industries, including energy, telecoms, retail, and insurance. She received her education in France, Turkey, and the United States, and is trilingual, fluent in English, French, and Turkish. She is a qualified lawyer and a member of the Istanbul Bar Association. After practicing law as an M&A lawyer for 15 years, she transitioned to private equity in 2010 as a partner at Crescent Capital Clean Energy Transition Fund.
"Elif's rich and diverse experiences combine with her keen views on the governance of risk-taking to present a highly valuable board perspective wherever she serves," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are very pleased to count her among our alumni and look forward to the impact she will have as she continues to set an example for others to follow."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I highly recommend the Certificate in Risk Governance® program to all fellow board members," said Elif. "The program was an exceptional opportunity to expand my knowledge and expertise in risk at the board level. It is an essential course for any director seeking to add risk strategy to their skill set. Thank you to the DCRO Institute for providing such a valuable program," she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program