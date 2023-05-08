Global Dental Compressors Market to Reach USD 600.32 Million by 2032, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Oral Operations.

Reports And Data

The global dental compressors market size is expected to reach USD 600.32 million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Compressors Market was USD 364.51 million in 2022 and is projected to increase to USD 600.32 million in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the escalating demand for oral surgeries and dental procedures, the growing use of aesthetic dentistry, and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders. Additionally, the development of new technologies in dental compressors, including oil-free compressors, is boosting the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, the demand for portable and energy-efficient compressors is rising, and filtering systems in compressors are becoming more important to maintain good air quality in dental offices. Digital dentistry, which uses digital technologies to enhance precision and effectiveness in dental procedures, is also contributing to revenue growth by increasing the demand for dental compressors.

Government programs aimed at promoting oral health, such as India's National Oral Health Program, are further fueling demand for dental compressors. However, issues with noise, vibration, and maintenance could hamper revenue growth. Despite these challenges, the demand for dental operations and oral surgery is predicted to continue rising, and technological advancements and government initiatives will continue to drive revenue growth in the dental compressors market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global dental compressors market report by Reports and Data provides historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level. The report offers an analysis of market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032. The market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and region.

The product type outlook of the dental compressors market is divided into oil-free compressors and oil-based compressors. The oil-free compressors segment is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market due to its convenience and efficiency, as no oil changes are necessary. On the other hand, oil-based compressors require maintenance and pose the risk of oil contamination.

The technology outlook of the dental compressors market is segmented into single-stage compressors and two-stage compressors. Single-stage compressors are cost-effective and suitable for low-demand applications, while two-stage compressors are suitable for high-demand applications.

The application outlook of the dental compressors market is segmented into dental clinics and laboratories. Dental clinics are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market as dental procedures and surgeries are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide.

The regional outlook of the dental compressors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market due to the increasing number of dental clinics and laboratories, the growing prevalence of dental diseases, and the rising demand for oral surgeries and procedures.

Europe is also a significant market for dental compressors due to the presence of several key market players in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives to promote oral health.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the dental compressors market due to the rising demand for dental procedures and increasing awareness regarding oral health.

In conclusion, the global dental compressors market is expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by the rising demand for dental procedures and surgeries, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in dental compressors.

Strategic development:

Durr Dental SE released a new product, the Dürr VarioAir dental compressor, in 2021. This compressor is equipped with the latest sound insulation technology and new compressor technology, reducing noise levels by up to 50%. It also has an automatic filter cleaning function that ensures a continuous supply of clean compressed air.

KaVo Dental launched a new dental compressor, the KaVo ESTETICA E70/E80 Vision, in 2020. The compressor is designed to provide reliable and efficient compressed air supply to dental units. Its compact design and noise-reducing enclosure claim to reduce noise levels by up to 30%.

In 2020, Cattani SpA acquired a majority stake in Stern Weber, an Italian company. This acquisition aimed to expand Cattani's product portfolio in the dental equipment market and strengthen its position in the European market.

Air Techniques announced a strategic partnership with Dürr Dental, a German company, in 2020. The partnership aimed to expand Air Techniques' product offerings in the European market and provide customers with a broader range of dental equipment solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental compressors market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous companies, including Durr Dental SE, KaVo Dental, Cattani SpA, Air Techniques, Midmark Corporation, Quincy Compressor, Technodent Exim SRL, JUN-AIR International A/S, Renfert GmbH, Airpol, and DentalEZ, Inc. These companies are focusing on product innovation and development, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of their geographic presence to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Durr Dental SE recently launched a new dental compressor named the Dürr VarioAir. It comes equipped with the latest sound insulation technology and a new compressor technology that claims to reduce noise levels by up to 50%. The product also has an automatic filter cleaning function that ensures a constant supply of clean compressed air. Similarly, KaVo Dental launched a new dental compressor named the KaVo ESTETICA E70/E80 Vision, which has a compact design and a noise-reducing enclosure that claims to reduce noise levels by up to 30%.

In 2020, Cattani SpA acquired a majority stake in the Italian company, Stern Weber, to expand its product portfolio in the dental equipment market and strengthen its position in the European market. Air Techniques announced a strategic partnership with the German company, Dürr Dental, to expand its product offerings in the European market and provide customers with a broader range of dental equipment solutions.

Overall, these companies are expected to continue investing in research and development, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions to maintain their market positions and meet the growing demand for dental compressors.

