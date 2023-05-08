Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Market Set to Reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2032 with 4.6% CAGR.

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Market procedures was USD 1.76 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2.64 billion by 2032. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a growing elderly population, and advancements in cardiac surgery procedures are the main factors driving revenue growth.

CABG is a surgical treatment that involves repairing blocked or narrowed cardiac arteries by creating a detour using a healthy blood vessel from another part of the body. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and an aging population are driving the need for CABG procedures. Technological advancements in surgical methods and medical equipment, such as robotic-assisted surgical devices, are making CABG procedures more efficient and minimally invasive, thereby driving market revenue growth.

Patients prefer minimally invasive procedures due to their shorter recovery periods and fewer incisions, which is driving revenue growth in the market. The use of hybrid treatments, which combine CABG surgery with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), is also expected to increase revenue growth.

Developing countries are improving their healthcare spending to increase access to medical services, which is expected to drive revenue growth in the market.

However, the high cost of CABG procedures and the potential for infections and bleeding after the procedure could restrain revenue growth in the market. Many patients, particularly in developing countries, cannot afford CABG procedures.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) market has been analyzed in this report from 2019 to 2032, providing historical data and revenue growth forecasts at the global, regional, and country level. Reports and Data has segmented the market based on product type, end-use, and region, offering insights into market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments.

The market has been segmented based on procedure type into Off-pump, On-pump, and Minimally Invasive. These segments have been analyzed based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2032. Off-pump CABG is a surgical technique used to perform heart surgery without the use of a heart-lung machine. On-pump CABG involves the use of a heart-lung machine, while minimally invasive CABG involves smaller incisions and is associated with shorter recovery periods.

The market has also been segmented based on end-use into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers. These segments have been analyzed based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2032. Hospitals are expected to hold a significant market share due to the increasing number of CABG surgeries being performed in these facilities.

Furthermore, the report also provides a regional outlook for the market, analyzing revenue growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region has been further segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while the European region has been segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. The Latin American region has been segmented into Brazil and the rest of LATAM, while the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA. The report offers insights into market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges in each of these regions, providing a comprehensive analysis of the global CABG market.

Strategic development:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation completed its acquisition of CardiAQ Valve Technologies on August 26, 2015. CardiAQ Valve Technologies was a company that concentrated on creating new transcatheter mitral valve replacement therapies.

Abbott Laboratories acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a medical device company on September 3, 2021. Walk Vascular, LLC develops minimally invasive systems that aid in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The goal of the acquisition was to broaden Abbott's product offerings in the vascular sector.

LivaNova PLC announced the launch of its Perceval Plus sutureless aortic heart valve on July 16, 2020. This valve was developed to simplify surgical procedures and reduce the duration of CABG surgeries.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) market is dominated by several key players, including Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, and Sorin Group. These players are involved in various strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches, in order to expand their market presence and increase their revenue share.

Abbott Laboratories has been expanding its product offerings in the vascular space through acquisitions, including Walk Vascular in 2021. Medtronic is a leading player in the CABG market, offering a wide range of products and services for cardiac surgery. Boston Scientific Corporation is focused on developing innovative and minimally invasive products and therapies for cardiovascular diseases.

LivaNova PLC launched its Perceval Plus sutureless aortic heart valve in 2020, which simplifies surgical procedures and reduces the time needed for CABG surgeries. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation acquired CardiAQ Valve Technologies in 2015, which develops novel transcatheter mitral valve replacement therapies. Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group) offers a range of advanced surgical products and technologies, including cardiopulmonary bypass systems and perfusion technology.

Terumo Corporation offers a wide range of cardiovascular products and services, including CABG surgery products, and is focused on expanding its market presence through strategic collaborations and partnerships. Cardinal Health, Inc. is a leading provider of medical products and services, including CABG surgery products, and has been focused on expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions. Cardiac Science Corporation specializes in developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Sorin Group offers a range of surgical products and services for cardiac surgery, including CABG surgery products.

