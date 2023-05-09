Documentary Film Explores Ideas of Happiness and How The Game of Golf Often Mirrors the Game of Life

British Amateur, Eugene — His Quest to Break 80 on the Course Fairways to Happiness — Movie Poster The Director Traveled to Many Countries to Interview Experts About "Happiness"

An American expat in The United Arab Emirates investigates individual ideas of happiness while an amateur British golfer attempts to conquer the course.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In this new documentary feature film, Fairways to Happiness , an American expat in The United Arab Emirates—the first country in the world to have established a Ministry of Happiness—investigates individual ideas of happiness while an amateur British golfer attempts to conquer the course.Experts and expats from across the globe—including a priest, a monk, educators and everyday folk narrate the complex journey to contentment. At the same time, the film follows Eugene, struggling to lower his score on the golf course—a quest that often mirrors the emotional rollercoaster of life.“Golf is a massive roller coaster ride. You're going to miss a silly putt, and you're going to want to cheat. But you can't sit there dwelling on what you've just screwed up, because there's a very good chance that the next shot is going to be worse. So, you've got to take the moments where something goes well, and you've got to love it. And you've got to take the moments where something goes less well, and love it all the same. That's my approach.” –Eugene Kerrigan, UK Expat Golfer in DubaiThe story extends from the iconic skylines and golf courses of Dubai to the United Kingdom, Nepal, Ireland, Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Bangladesh, and other destinations to see how life in people’s home countries juxtaposes with their lives in Dubai.The film also explores the growing emphasis on well-being science and positive education in schools as students, parents and educators attempt to navigate the perils of a social media landscape where children are now living two lives—online and in the real world.Fairways to Happiness is a Route 201 Media production. The film was shot, directed and edited by Douglas Morrione. This is his second feature documentary and follows his award-winning film about cowboy artists from the American West: Everything in the Song is True

Fairways to Happiness (Trailer) — An American expat in Dubai explores happiness while a British amateur golfer attempts to conquer the course.