Zinc Oxide Market Trends, Share Value, Regional Insights, Technology, Sales Projection & Dynamics by 2030

Increasing use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in various applications is a major factor driving zinc oxide market revenue growth

Zinc Oxide Market Size – USD 4.92 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Rising medical uses of zinc oxide in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zinc oxide market size was USD 4.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in various applications is a main factor driving market revenue growth. Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Nanoparticles (NPs) are a viable platform for applications in biomedical research as well as anticancer and antibacterial properties. These processes are connected to ZnO NPs capacity to produce Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and trigger apoptosis. Furthermore, ZnO NPs have been successfully used as drug carriers to load and deliver medicines to target areas, avoiding unintended toxicity and off-target effects and producing magnified synergistic benefits.

The Zinc Oxide Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Zinc Oxide market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Zinc Oxide market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Zinc Oxide market.

Top competitors of the Zinc Oxide Market profiled in the report include:

US Zinc, Zinc Oxide LLC, EverZinc, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., Rubamin, Zochem, Pan-Continental Chemical, Suraj Udyog, Akrochem, and ZM Silesia.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The standard segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In various production processes, ordinary zinc oxide, an inorganic material, is used. Along with rubbers, plastics, ceramics, glass, cement, and first-aid tapes, it is found in lubricants, paints, ointments, adhesives, sealants, pigments, foods, batteries, ferrites, and fire retardants. Although zinc oxide occurs naturally as mineral zincite, majority of it is produced synthetically. Products that use it widely to treat various additional skin conditions include calamine cream, barrier creams to treat diaper rashes, anti-dandruff shampoos, and antiseptic ointments. Minerals rich in zinc oxide also enhance crop life and productivity. However, plentiful nutrients in zinc are employed in animal feed since they are an essential part of body's enzyme system.

The rubber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. As the most important use for zinc oxide, the rubber industry ranks top in its use. Utilizing around 50% zinc oxide, rubber has been vulcanized over the years to manufacture tires, hoses, sporting goods, shoe bottoms, belts, and other rubber products. Zinc oxide has important pigmentary properties that increase rubber's ability to absorb heat from friction and enhance tire performance. ZnO is a material that is frequently used in the rubber sector due to its remarkable properties, which acts as an activator to cause rubber to vulcanize. Natural rubber is chemically transformed into vulcanized rubber, which is a stronger substance. By strengthening rubber formulations in this way, zinc oxide also makes them more heat- and abrasion-resistant and aids in preventing UV deterioration.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global zinc oxide market based on grade, application, process type, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Standard

USP

FCC

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Rubber

Ceramics

Chemicals

Agriculture

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Indirect (French) Process

Direct (American) Process

Wet Chemical Process

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Zinc Oxide market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Zinc Oxide market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

