Menstrual Cup Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments & Forecast 2023-2028

Menstrual Cup Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments & Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Menstrual Cup Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global menstrual cup market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, product, material type, and region.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 1077.78 million
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.60%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 1490.32 million
Menstrual cups are sustainable and healthy for the environment which is spurring the global menstrual cup market growth. They have a lower environmental impact than sanitary pads and tampons and shield the environment from plastic waste due to their reusability. Furthermore, menstrual cups can be worn for more hours without need of changing, providing greater comfort for wearers, which is increasing their popularity among users.
Due to their environmental-friendly nature, more governments are encouraging the use of menstrual cups to support the development and acceptance of environmentally friendly products in order to minimise the disposal of solid waste. Menstrual cups also aid in reducing the pollution of plastic waste from disposable sanitary products which is anticipated to expand the use of menstruation cups, leading to global menstrual cup market expansion.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@
Many companies that specialise in women’s hygiene products are focusing their efforts on developing comfortable menstrual cups in order to meet growing consumer demand. Throughout the forecast period, this will encourage the menstrual cup market growth. These period cups are made of medical-grade silicone, which doesn’t irritate or trigger allergies. When used frequently, they are risk-free, durable, and have no adverse side effects.
Menstrual Cup Market Definition and Major Segments
A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product used to collect menstrual fluid and stop leaks during menstruation. Menstrual cups come in a variety of styles and shapes, but the majority are in the shape of a cup, usually with a stem at the bottom to make removal easier. When inserted, the cup creates a seal that securely captures the blood flow, which may then be discarded when it is full. To fit different body types, menstrual cups are available in a wide variety of sizes and forms.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
• Round
• Hollow
• Flat
• Pointy
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into:
• Reusable Menstrual Cup
• Disposable Menstrual Cup
Based on material type, the market is categorised into:
• Medical Grade Silicones
• Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)
• Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@
Menstrual Cup Market Trends
Menstrual cups are becoming more widely accepted and more women are becoming aware of high-end feminine hygiene products. This is one of the key trends driving the global menstrual cup market growth. Menstrual cups are also more hygienic than pads and tampons, contain more blood than those products, and help reduce odour, thereby propelling the market expansion.
Both in developed and emerging nations, the growing female population is a major market driver. The market is predicted to grow as a result of a number of additional factors, including rising consumer spending power and the adoption of supportive initiatives by governments and public health-promoting campaigns.
In recent years, government support for feminine hygiene products has significantly increased. The increase in healthcare spending, which helps to improve its infrastructure, is a significant factor influencing the growth rate of the global menstrual cup market. The comfort and convenience of menstrual cups are a major trend that affects the market pricing as more women purchase them. They make travelling during the menstrual cycle easier and are a wonderful alternative to pads and tampons because they may be worn for extended periods of time.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global menstrual cup market report are Diva International Inc., Blossom Cup, FleurCup, Intimina, Lyv Life, Inc., Me Luna GmbH, and rhythm Care, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Other