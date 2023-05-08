Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center Launched to help Employers Navigate Legal Drug use Challenges
The Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center consolidates multiple channels of information to make it easy to access the drug screening information you need.
Employers today face a complex multi-state maze of legal drug use laws and a continuously evolving legal landscape. We created the Resource Center to be a comprehensive source of information to help.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center consolidates multiple channels of information to make it easy to access the drug screening information you need. The Resource Center contains:
• Consulting Resources
• Training & Educational Resources
• Drug & Alcohol Associations
• News and Article Library
In addition, the Resource Center features drug and alcohol screening providers, white papers on ‘How to Create a Drug Screening Policy’ and ‘How to Select a Drug Screening Provider’ and access to the leading newsletter in the industry, The Background Buzz, which includes a Drug Screening Legal Challenge Question and current articles on drug screening.
The Resource Center is a first-of-a-kind source that is non-proprietary, not commercially oriented and is focused solely on providing relevant and current information.
You will be hard-pressed to find another source that has this type and amount of information in one place.
W. Barry Nixon, Founder and Owner of PreemploymentDirectory.com, is a widely recognized expert on background screening is the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security’ award by Security Magazine.
Mr. Nixon said, “Employers today are faced with a complex maze of laws that deal with legal drug use across the states, varying requirements regarding how they can treat applicants and employees and a continuously evolving legal landscape. We created the Resource Center with the goal to be a comprehensive source of information to help employers, providers and background screening industry firms get information to manage the challenge.”
Visit our Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center today to find what you are looking for or benchmark it for future use.
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. We also publish the leading e-newsletter for the industry - The Background Buzz.
