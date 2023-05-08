Breast Reconstruction Market Set to Grow at 6.50% CAGR during Forecast Period 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Improving reimbursements for breast reconstruction procedures is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Breast Reconstruction Market Size – USD 464.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.50%, Market Trends – Increasing incidences of breast cancer ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast reconstruction market size was USD 464.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Breast reconstruction market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidences of breast cancer, growing aging populations, increasing awareness regarding breast reconstruction treatment, improving reimbursements for breast reconstruction procedures, development of 3D implants, and rise in preference for biological products.

Increasing incidences of breast cancer across the world is a global concern, hence places a burden on disease management on various levels. Breast cancer is most prevalent in women between ages of 40 and 50, while average age of breast cancer patients is 62 years old. According to this, 50% of women with breast cancer are under the age of 62 when they receive their diagnosis but only a few breast cancer patients are younger than 45 years of age.

Rising demand for reconstructive surgery is driven in part by availability of reimbursement for procedure in some countries. For instance, according to research, average reimbursement rate for pedicled flaps was USD 5,993.16, whereas the same for free flaps was USD 4,325.84. Another report found that breast reconstruction costs in Europe were reimbursed similarly across nations. Similarly, Medicare will pay for breast reconstruction after a mastectomy for cancer provided the patient meets certain criteria.

In addition, use of novel materials in tissue engineering has the potential to provide appropriate substitutes. In the recent years, process of printing in three dimensions, sometimes known as 3D printing, has seen a significant increase in both awareness and application in the medical industry. This has been particularly the case in situations involving aberrant or delicate anatomical surgical concerns or precise reconstructive procedures, which fall under the heading of difficult medical issues.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

Mentor Worldwide LLC., AbbVie, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, Sebbin, Establishment Labs S.A., Integra LifeSciences, RTI Surgical, and IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED

Breast Reconstruction Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Breast Implant

Silicone Implants

Saline Implants

Shape

Round Implants

Anatomical Implants

Tissue Expander

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Immediate Procedures

Delayed Procedures

Revision Procedures

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Unilateral Breast Reconstruction

Bilateral

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

