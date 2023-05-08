Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size Worth USD 73.85 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) to meet emission regulatory requirement is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size – USD 34.40 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9 %,Rapid procurement of diesel exhaust fluid owing to growth of the commercial vehicle industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Diesel Exhaust Fluid research in the year 2022.

The global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) market size was USD 34.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) owing to strict emissions regulations by governments of several countries is a major factor driving market revenue growth. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set regulations under Clean Air Act to limit emissions of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and other pollutants coming from heavy-duty diesel engines. EPA also has regulations, such as Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), for power plants and industrial sources. Many manufacturers of diesel engines, particularly in the transportation industry, have begun equipping their engines with DEF systems for meeting these emissions regulations, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

In addition, adoption of DEF along with rising demand in the commercial vehicle industry is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. This, in turn, will lead to more investments in production, distribution, and storage of DEF. However, shortages of DEF owing to price hike in urea is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. Globally, shortages of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) owing to increase in price of urea, is also restraining market revenue growth. Moreover, manufacturing shortages in Europe, disruptions caused by sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and trade restrictions in China, have also affected revenue growth of the market.

BASF SE, Castrol Limited, Yara International ASA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Plc, China Petrochemical Corporation, TotalEnergies S.E., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., among others

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market – Segmentation Assessment

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

SCR Catalyst

DEF Tank

DEF Injector

DEF Supply Module

Nox Sensors

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Supply Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cans

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

Bulks

Pumps

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

