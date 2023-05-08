Global Burn Care Centers Market to Reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Burn Injuries

Reports And Data

The global burn care centers market size was USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.48 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY , UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Burn Care Centers Market was USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 2.48 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of burn injuries globally, increasing awareness of specialized treatment options, government funding, and the growing number of emergency centers and burn units are driving market growth. Burns cause an estimated 265,000 deaths per year worldwide, and an increasing incidence of fire, chemical, electrical, and radiation burns is driving demand for burn care centers.

Specialized burn care centers and advancements in burn care technologies have improved survival rates, with specialized care and treatment options such as skin grafting, debridement, and reconstruction surgery contributing to market growth. The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity also contributes to the growth of burn care centers, with diabetic patients at higher risk of developing burn injuries and obese individuals at higher risk of developing pressure ulcers that can be treated in burn care centers.

Additionally, there is a growing demand for advanced wound care products, including biological dressings, skin substitutes, and collagen-based products, to manage burn wounds. The high cost of burn care treatment and lack of specialized burn care centers in certain regions are the major factors that could restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for burn care is segmented based on service type and burn type. The service type outlook is further divided into inpatient and outpatient care. The inpatient care segment is projected to generate significant revenue between 2019 and 2032. This is due to the need for more comprehensive care for severe burns that often require hospitalization, surgery, and ongoing treatment. In contrast, the outpatient care segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing trend towards ambulatory care and the need for less severe burn treatments.

The burn type outlook is divided into three categories: first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree burns. The first-degree burns segment is anticipated to have the largest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. First-degree burns are less severe, involving only the top layer of skin and can be treated with basic care and medication. The second-degree burns segment is projected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of fire accidents, improved burn care facilities, and a growing awareness of the importance of wound care.

The third-degree burns segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market but with limited growth due to the complexity of treatment, which often requires hospitalization, surgery, and skin grafting. However, technological advancements in burn care are expected to drive growth in the segment during the forecast period. Overall, the burn care market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing burn cases and the need for better and more efficient treatment options.

Strategic Development:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation expanded its product portfolio in the burn care market by acquiring ACell, Inc., a regenerative medicine company specializing in the development and marketing of products for the treatment of burns and other soft tissue injuries. The acquisition was completed on 20 January 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The global burn care centers market is characterized by intense competition, with a few key players dominating the market. The major companies in this market are Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew plc., Acelity L.P. Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc., Coloplast A/S, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Company, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Shire plc. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to come up with innovative products and are engaging in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Medtronic Plc. is a leading player in the global burn care centers market, offering a range of advanced wound care products and devices. Smith & Nephew plc. is another major player in the market, providing innovative products for the treatment of chronic wounds and burns. Acelity L.P. Inc. specializes in advanced wound care solutions, including products for the treatment of burns and other acute wounds.

ConvaTec Group Plc. offers a range of wound care and ostomy care products, including those for the treatment of burns. Coloplast A/S is a Denmark-based company that offers a range of wound care products, including those for burn care. Mölnlycke Health Care AB is another major player in the global burn care centers market, offering a range of advanced wound care products.

Overall, the global burn care centers market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. The companies are investing heavily in research and development, strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge in the market.

