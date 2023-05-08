IoT Fleet Management Market : Revolutionizing Fleet Operations and Business Efficiency

IoT Fleet Management

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "IoT Fleet Management Market," The IoT fleet management market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12649

IoT fleet management market is segmented basis of application, service, platform, type and region. Based on application industry, it is divided into routing management, tracking & monitoring, fuel management, remote diagnostics and others. Based on service, it is segmented into professional, and managed. Based on platform, it is divided into application enablement platform, network management, and device management. By type, it is divided into public, private, and hybrid. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the IoT fleet management market, owing to massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales. Countries around the globe have posed stringent restrictions ranging from days to months of lockdown periods.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-fleet-management-market/purchase-options

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By end use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By customer type, the b2b segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

By services, the intermodal segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

By mode of transport, the roadways segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this IoT fleet management market are AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, Fleet Complete, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Omnitracs, Sierra Wireless, Telefonica S.A, Tomtom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Vnomics, and Webfleet Solution (Bridgestone Mobility Solutions B.V.).

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12649