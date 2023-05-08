Iris Recognition Market Analysis By Industry Share, Size Estimation, Statistics, Overview

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of iris recognition systems (IRS) in government identity cards, smartphones & IoT

Market Size – USD 2.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Higher usage of iris recognition system (IRS) in government biometric portfolio.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Iris Recognition Market Research by Emerging Research is a comprehensive compilation of relevant data on the keyword industry. Consider how you may take advantage of the sector's existing and future revenue-generating opportunities. Due to the technology's rapid development, we think there are great opportunities for energy storage technology in this sector. The study talks about the Iris Recognition market sector and gives a thorough breakdown of the market's size and value. This research goes into great detail about both the expected timeframe from 2020 to 2027 and the existing Iris Recognition Market scenario. Due to the instability of the economy and the disruptions in the supply chain, the dynamics of the keyword industry have changed.

The Global Iris Recognition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of iris recognition system (IRS) in government identity systems and smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Microelectronic & semiconductor equipment have been investing enormously in the research & development of various types of iris-based biometric techniques and implementing those in those devices. Additionally, increasing usage of multimodal two-step authentication system along with a higher preference of iris recognition techniques in such multimodal systems has been a major propelling factor for this market.

The global market landscape of iris recognition market is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The keyword research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, as well as their implemented company expansion, strategic planning, and business overview plans. This helps readers and business owners create plans for strategic investment and expansion. The study focuses on business and government transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The expansions that these well-known firms are vying for in the key market areas are also discussed in the report. The examination of the technological and product developments made by these companies is the main emphasis of the report.

The research also discusses obstacles, risks to the market, restrictions, and other elements that may impede the expansion of the keyword industry. The market in foreign waters and the new trends in those areas are also covered in detail in the research. In order to provide a thorough picture of the Iris Recognition market landscape, it also provides insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the most recent product and technology breakthroughs.

The key companies studied in the report are:

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS Technology, Honeywell International Inc., IRITECH INC., Safran SA, EyeLock LLC, Aware Inc., Thales Group, IrisGuard UK Ltd.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, EyeLock LLC, a leading manufacturer of the iris recognition-based identity authentication solutions, revealed a global strategic partnership with CMITech Company, Ltd. of South Korea. The partnership & collaboration would help broaden the accessibility of the global iris technology market and enable EyeLock to launch new interoperable products in addition to the existing product line.

The smartphone & tablet sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 12.6% during the projected era with extensive implementation in the smartphone industry, owing to the incorporation of the iris scanners in the smartphones for their higher accuracy & precision in the multimodal multiple biometrics three-dimensional sensing system that drastically reduces the chances of replication or duplicity.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development & government initiatives against the public security breaching in the developing countries especially, deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Iris Scanners

Smartphone & Tablets

Wearable Gadgets

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Human Resource

Healthcare

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Identity management and Access Control

Time Monitoring

E-Payment

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Iris Recognition market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

