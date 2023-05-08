India Geriatric Care Services Market: shows incredible revenue growth by 2030 | Nisarg Care, Tata Trust, Nema Care

India Geriatric Care Services Market 2023

India geriatric care services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

Coherent Market Insights published the latest research report, titled "India Geriatric Care Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2030,"

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the next trends and developments in the India Geriatric Care Services market while highlighting the important driving and restraint forces in this market. The important market trends with regard to the existing situation and anticipated advancements are included in the India Geriatric Care Services industry assessment. The India Geriatric Care Services market report is an in-depth analysis of the state of the Worldwide market at the moment, covering a number of industry variables. This India Geriatric Care Services market research explains the thorough market study with contributions from industry experts.

Geriatrics, also known as geriatric medicine, is a medical specialty focused on improving the health of elderly people. It promotes healthy aging in older adults by preventing and treating disease and disability that often accompany aging. Geriatric care is a broad term that refers to the management of healthcare for the elderly. The geriatric care includes both medical and non-medical/personal care services. It entails providing assistance to older adults at their homes, hospitals, or special institutions such as nursing homes, psychiatric institutions, and so on. Services such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, dialysis, and IV therapy are examples of medical geriatric care.

The India Geriatric Care Services market research presents a dashboard overview of the historical and current performance of top organisations together with an analysis of successful marketing techniques, market contributions, and latest developments of leading companies. The research study uses a variety of approaches and analytics to give comprehensive and reliable information on the India Geriatric Care Services Market. The SWOT and Porter Five Forces analyses, which aid in determining the market’s motivating and restraint factors, are also included in the study. Additionally, the market segmentation and growth analysis of the top market players currently engaged in business are included in the report. Understanding the changing market trends and how market participants might take advantage of them is made easier by the drivers and opportunities.

Top Key Players: Emoha Elder Care, AntaraSeniorCare, Nisarg Care, Tata Trust, Ashiana Housing Ltd., Heritage Eldercare Services Pvt. Ltd., ASLI (Association of Senior Living India), Nema Care, Age Ventures India, Piramal Swasthya, Jeevan Suraksha, and Kriti Elder Care

Segmentations Covered in the Report:

Detailed segmentation by area (country), business, type, and application are included in the India Geriatric Care Services market research analysis. The research offers comprehensive details on new products, regional investments, and market investments. The India Geriatric Care Services market research report also monitors emerging technologies and trends. The most recent market dynamics, including motivating and inhibiting factors, as well as business news like mergers and acquisitions and investments, are also included in the study.

India Geriatric Care Services Market, By Services:

In-Home Care

Hourly Adult Care

Hospice Care

Palliative Care

Assisted Living

Nursing Home

India Geriatric Care Services Market, By Service Provider:

Public

Private

India Geriatric Care Services Market, By Disease Indication:

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Cancer

Stroke

Osteoarthritis

Others



Regional Analysis:

The report also examines the current concerns and their Future Effects on the India Geriatric Care Services market by the region. The report covers all-region and countries of the India Geriatric Care Services Market. The market has been segmented into numerous primary regions and a detailed evaluation of primary countries

◘ North America (U.S., Canada)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

