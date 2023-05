Embedded SIM Market Leaders : The Top 15 Manufacturers | Research by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing adoption of IoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

Embedded SIM Market Size โ€“ USD 410.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.9%, Market Trends โ€“ The rise in the use of eSIM in Machine to Machine connectivity.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing.The embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a small, embedded chip that is soldered into a device's circuit board and acts as a SIM card. eSIM technology allows for remote provisioning of mobile network operator profiles, making it easier and more convenient for users to switch between network providers.

The eSIM market is rapidly growing, and there are many manufacturers vying for a share of the market. The top 15 eSIM manufacturers in the world are the leaders in this space, and they are responsible for producing the majority of eSIMs used in various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and IoT devices.

These manufacturers include ๐’๐“๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐†๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐จ (๐“๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ), ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐๐—๐ ๐’๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฌ๐œ๐ก๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ค๐จ๐ฆ ๐€๐†, ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐†๐ข๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ค๐ž+๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐ˆ๐ƒ๐„๐Œ๐ˆ๐€, ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐’๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐š ๐–๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐€๐ซ๐ฆ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐š๐“๐ž๐ค ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‡๐ฎ๐š๐ฐ๐ž๐ข ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.

These companies have invested heavily in research and development to produce eSIMs that offer better security, reliability, and functionality. They have also established partnerships with device manufacturers, mobile network operators, and other industry players to expand their reach and influence in the market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐„๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐๐๐ž๐ ๐’๐ˆ๐Œ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐๐ฐ๐ข๐๐ž:

STMicroelectronics: A global semiconductor company that develops and manufactures a wide range of eSIM products for various applications, including automotive, industrial, and mobile devices.

Gemalto (Thales): A global digital security company that offers eSIM solutions for consumer and industrial markets. Gemalto has been acquired by Thales, a French multinational aerospace and defense company.

Infineon Technologies: A German semiconductor company that specializes in developing and manufacturing eSIMs for various applications, including automotive and industrial.

NXP Semiconductors: A Dutch semiconductor manufacturer that produces a wide range of eSIM products for various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Deutsche Telekom AG: A German telecommunications company that provides eSIM solutions for consumer and business customers.

Samsung Electronics: A South Korean multinational electronics company that produces eSIMs for its own mobile devices, as well as for other manufacturers.

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security: A German digital security company that offers eSIM solutions for mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and consumers.

IDEMIA: A French multinational digital security company that produces eSIMs for various applications, including automotive and mobile devices.

๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: An Italian IoT company that provides eSIM solutions for industrial and automotive applications.

๐’๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐š ๐–๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ:A Canadian multinational IoT company that offers eSIM solutions for various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and transportation.

๐€๐ซ๐ฆ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐: A British semiconductor and software design company that produces eSIM products for various applications, including IoT and automotive.

๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.: An American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company that offers eSIM solutions for mobile devices.

๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐š๐“๐ž๐ค ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.:A Taiwanese semiconductor company that produces eSIM products for various applications, including smartphones and smartwatches.

๐‡๐ฎ๐š๐ฐ๐ž๐ข ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐.:A Chinese multinational technology company that produces eSIMs for its own mobile devices, as well as for other manufacturers.

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.: An American multinational technology company that produces eSIMs for its own mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads.

๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก :

Due to the growing usage of internet of things (IoT) across numerous end-use sectors, the top players in the E sim market are concentrating more on enabling reliable network connections from a distance. This is due to the rising popularity of wearables utilising E sim technology, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other linked gadgets. A good picture for the market is also being created by the advent of supportive government efforts encouraging the use of E sim technology as part of digitalization projects. Additionally, the demand for remote work is growing, which is leading to a greater uptake of e-sims in both the corporate and residential sectors. In addition, the tourist sector's rapid expansion has led to the introduction of new products with features that make switching between mobile networks and plans simple when travelling.

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž, ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ :

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

๐–๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

