Global Cannabis Market Size Expected to Reach USD 48.29 Billion By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%, Market Trends – Infusion of cannabis in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The growing legalization of cannabis across the globe and the demand for medical marijuana in managing various neurological and mental disorders are projected to propel” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Cannabis Market published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.

The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

The integrated cannabis market refers to the combination of various segments of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. This market has been growing rapidly due to the increasing legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes in various countries, as well as the rising demand for cannabis-derived products. In this article, we will provide an overview of the integrated cannabis market, its drivers and restraints, growth factors, and some statistics from government organizations.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/98

Key Points of Cannabis Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Cannabis market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Cannabis market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Cannabis market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Cannabis products is expected to drive the demand for Cannabis, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-market

Leading Companies of the Cannabis Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

The cannabis market is a highly competitive industry, with numerous companies operating in different segments of the market. The industry is evolving rapidly, with new products and innovations being introduced regularly. In this article, we will provide an overview of the competitive landscape of the cannabis market.

Major Players: The major players in the cannabis market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others. These companies are engaged in various segments of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. Canopy Growth is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, with operations in 12 countries. The company has a diverse product portfolio, including cannabis flowers, oils, and soft gels. Aurora Cannabis is another major player in the industry, with operations in 25 countries. The company has a wide range of cannabis products, including dried flowers, oils, and capsules.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on Compound, THC dominates the industry share attributed to the fact that these compound contains the psychoactive substance in marijuana products and is responsible for the head high feeling. Even though high THC content is better known for its mind-altering euphoria, it has significant medical benefits and is considered useful in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.

Geographically, North America, especially the United States and Canada, dominates the market. The recent legalization of marijuana taken place in the North America segment for medical purposes has been a significant driver of marijuana market growth. Other major sections include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Improving lungs capacity, fighting cancer, helping in weight reduction, treating as an antidepressant, and alleviating anxiety, among others are some of the benefits that can be incubated from cannabis, and have been crucial supporting factors for the market growth.

Based on Type, the Cannabis Market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cannabis market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Cannabis market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Cannabis Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Cannabis market.

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Cannabis Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Cannabis Market

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/98

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

https://www.blogger.com/profile/08231267860928283577

iot connectivity market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-connectivity-market

wi-fi 6 devices market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-6-devices-market

implantable cardioverter defibrillator market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market

gaming mouse market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-mouse-market

life and pensions business processing outsourcing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/life-and-pensions-business-processing-outsourcing-market

centralized workstations market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/centralized-workstations-market

smart dust market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-dust-market

aircraft fuel systems market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

cryotherapy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryotherapy-market

fiber reinforced polymer rebar market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiber-reinforced-polymer-rebar-market

e skin market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-skin-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: Wound Care Market | cryotherapy market

Trending Title: Pharmacovigilance Market | SLAM Technology Market