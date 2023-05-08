Linerless Labels Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Linerless Labels Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Linerless Labels Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global linerless labels market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like compositions, printing inks, printing technologies, end users, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Linerless Labels Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.6%
Linerless labels offer significant advantages in the packaging sector such as reduced waste generation, greater number labels per roll, quick processing, reduced safety hazards, improved size flexibility ratio, and increased flexibility in applications. In addition, linerless labels are also resistant to UV rays, chemicals, and moisture. They improve the efficiency of manufacturing processes, leading to their heightened adoption and growth of the linerless labels market.
The increasing awareness pertaining to the cost savings attained by using linerless labels are escalating their demand among small and medium businesses. Linerless printing decreases the overall weight and increasing the storage productivity.
The thriving food and beverage sector across the emerging economies is increasing the demand for linerless labels. This can be attributed to the increasing sales of premium packaged food and beverage products including carbonated drinks, packaged noodles, and ready-to-eat meals.
The increasing demand for home and personal care products, such as detergents, electrical appliances, and beauty and cosmetic products, among others, is further fuelling the demand for linerless labels. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and rise in population are likely to provide impetus to the linerless labels market.
Linerless Labels Industry Definition and Major Segments
Linerless labels, also known as liner-free labels, are defined as the types of labels which do not have a backing paper or liner, and instead utilise a silicone release coating, enabling them to peel away from other labels underneath. Linerless labelling does not destroy the adhesive beneath the label so that the label can adhere to desired surfaces easily.
Based on composition, the market is segmented into:
• Facestock
• Adhesive
• Topcoat
By printing ink, the market is categorised into:
• Water-based
• Solvent-based
• UV Curable
• Others
On the basis of printing technology, the market is divided into:
• Gravure
• Flexography
• Digital
• Others
Based on end user, the market is classified into:
• Food and Beverage
• Home and Personal Care
• Pharmaceuticals
• Retail
• Logistics
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Linerless Labels Market Trends
The key trends in the global linerless labels market include the burgeoning e-commerce sector which is fuelling the sale of diverse end use products. Increasing purchasing power and growing adoption of smartphones and modern internet-enabled electronic gadgets are heightening the demand of linerless labels.
The growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector, coupled with the increasing sale of high-quality drugs and therapeutics, is increasing the incorporation of linerless labels. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions across emerging economies is likely to surge the demand for linerless labels to increase productivity and initiate cost savings.
The thriving packaging sector across the world is another crucial trend in the linerless labels market. This can be attributed to the strong emergence of food delivery platforms, home delivery facilities offered by supermarkets and hypermarkets, and increasing inclination towards sustainable and eco-friendly modes of delivery.
In geographical terms, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market for linerless labels. The growing expansion of enterprises and favourable eco-friendly policies of various governments are supporting the market growth in this region. Moreover, the increasing population, expansion of the e-commerce sector, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are fuelling the market growth in the Asia Pacific.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global linerless labels market report are
SATO Europe GmbH
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
EcoSlim Linerless
Optimum Group
Skanem AS
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Coveris
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other