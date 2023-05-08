Water Treatment Chemicals Market Insights By Growth And Size, Emerging Trends Forecast To 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

Alum is another common water treatment chemical. Alum is a coagulant, which means that it helps to bind pollutants together, making them easier to remove from water. Alum is especially good at eliminating silt and other particles from water.

The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain and raw material supplies as the manufacturers have shut down their productions due to the lockdown. But, it has a positive effect on the water treatment chemicals market due to the increased consumption of water for maintaining hygiene. Proper hygiene conditions, sanitization, and safe water are mandatory for human health during COVID-19.

Aside from these compounds, various additional types of water treatment chemicals are employed to cleanse water. Hydrogen peroxide, ozone, and ultraviolet (UV) light are examples of these. Each of these compounds has its own set of features and functions, and they are all used in different water treatment applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Water treatment chemicals are a highly competitive sector, with numerous companies offering a diverse range of goods and services. These companies are always investing in R&D to improve their products and services and stay ahead of the competition. They are also extending their footprint in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East in order to meet the region's growing need for water treatment chemicals.

Some of the market's significant players include:

Ecolab Inc.,

BASF SE,

SUEZ S.A.,

Solenis LLC,

Kurita Europe GmbH,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Baker Hughes Incorporated,

Kemira OYJ,

Snf Floerger,

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Some Significant Report Highlights:

The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.

Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-foaming Agents

Others

End User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Overview and Scope of the Market

Chapter 2: Market Prospects

Chapter 3: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Competitive Environment

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Prospects, and Limitations

Chapter 6: Key Industry Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Regional Examination

Chapter 8: Market segmentation according to type and application

Chapter 9: Trends of the Present and Future



The report further divides the Water Treatment Chemicals market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA

