Water Treatment Chemicals Market Insights By Growth And Size, Emerging Trends Forecast To 2027 | Emergen Research
Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.
Alum is another common water treatment chemical. Alum is a coagulant, which means that it helps to bind pollutants together, making them easier to remove from water. Alum is especially good at eliminating silt and other particles from water.
The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain and raw material supplies as the manufacturers have shut down their productions due to the lockdown. But, it has a positive effect on the water treatment chemicals market due to the increased consumption of water for maintaining hygiene. Proper hygiene conditions, sanitization, and safe water are mandatory for human health during COVID-19.
Aside from these compounds, various additional types of water treatment chemicals are employed to cleanse water. Hydrogen peroxide, ozone, and ultraviolet (UV) light are examples of these. Each of these compounds has its own set of features and functions, and they are all used in different water treatment applications.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges – Read our Sample Report right now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/128
Competitive Landscape:
Water treatment chemicals are a highly competitive sector, with numerous companies offering a diverse range of goods and services. These companies are always investing in R&D to improve their products and services and stay ahead of the competition. They are also extending their footprint in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East in order to meet the region's growing need for water treatment chemicals.
Some of the market's significant players include:
Ecolab Inc.,
BASF SE,
SUEZ S.A.,
Solenis LLC,
Kurita Europe GmbH,
The DOW Chemical Company,
Baker Hughes Incorporated,
Kemira OYJ,
Snf Floerger,
Akzo Nobel N.V.
To learn more details about the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market
Some Significant Report Highlights:
The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.
Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.
The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.
In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into
Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biocide & Disinfectant
Coagulants & Flocculants
pH & Adjuster & Softener
Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors
Anti-foaming Agents
Others
End User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Power
Mining & Mineral Processing
Food & Beverage
Chemical Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Others
Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Boiler
Raw Water Treatment
Cooling
Water Desalination
Effluent Water Treatment
Others
Request a discounted copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/128
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Overview and Scope of the Market
Chapter 2: Market Prospects
Chapter 3: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis
Chapter 4: Competitive Environment
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Prospects, and Limitations
Chapter 6: Key Industry Manufacturers
Chapter 7: Regional Examination
Chapter 8: Market segmentation according to type and application
Chapter 9: Trends of the Present and Future
The report further divides the Water Treatment Chemicals market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.
Related Reports By Emergen Research:
Nuclear Materials Transportation Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-materials-transportation-market
Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pushbutton-industrial-wireless-remote-control-market
Radio Frequency Generator Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radio-frequency-generator-market
Network Attached Storage Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-attached-storage-market
Digital Diabetes Management Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-diabetes-management-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized r esearch reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Trending Titles: next generation ultrasound system market | Postpartum Depression Market
Latest Report : hydralazine market | computer aided diagnostics market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn