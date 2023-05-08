Synthetic Food Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 23.05 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of synthetic food market is driven by growing urbanization and increasing government investments in food sector.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Synthetic Food market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Synthetic Food market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Synthetic Food industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global Synthetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to rising urbanization specially throughout the analyzed regions across the globe. Various artificially engineered ingredients offer unique flavors and textures along with good nutrients for a balanced healthy content in the meals. Rising consumer inclination towards processed and ready-to-eat products with ensuring nutrition, safety and quality will propel product demand.

Legislative amendments by international and regional organizations, including FSSAI, FDA, EFSA, JTAFS, FSANZ and CFIA to encourage product application will supposedly drive synthetic food market growth. The mentioned guidelines effectively permit manufacturers to directly add artificial ingredients as seasonings and indirectly in vinegar and salt.

Key Highlights from the Report

Synthetic food market across urban areas is likely to get benefitted from easier access to consumer base, lower distribution costs, and proximity to diverse technologies without overlooking major IT and waste treatment facilities. These ingredients are precisely added in sausage casings, vegetable dyes, potato skins, inorganic pigments, gelatin desserts and powdered drink mix in order to offer good quality meals. Moreover, better availability of raw materials, improved packaging and equipment as well as the presence of trained manufacturers is anticipated to accelerate synthetic food market expansion.

With a CAGR of about 6.2%, hydrocolloids is likely to hold the majority share of the market throughout the forecast period. It is an ingredient requirement as an additive enhancing texture, viscosity, stability, and physical appearance of the meals will stimulate product demand, currently on the rise. The most common artificial hydrocolloid comprises carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, locust bean gum and alginates.

Beverages, bakery, and confectioneries happen to be the major end-users of the market. The demand of convenience food has been on the demand because of the uber busy lifestyle among urban people which has boosted the number of bakeries and confectioneries which serve beverages as a key part of their menu. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic food sector throughout the forecasted period.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the growing urbanization, adoption of easy lifestyle from youth to mid-aged population and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region is also boosting market growth.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Synthetic Food Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Synthetic Food market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Synthetic Food Market based on product, end-users, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Color

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Antioxidants

Flavor and Fragrances

Fats and Oils

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Products

Animal and Pet Food

Savory and Snacks

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets

Conventional Stores

Online

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Flavorchem, Sensient Technologies, FMC, DSM, BASF, Chr. Hansen, Döhler Group among others.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

