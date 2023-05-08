Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market to reach USD 8.19 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The demand for automobile regenerative braking systems is influenced by factors such as increasing electric car purchases and growing traffic congestion.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027. Increasing the use of hybrid and battery electric cars worldwide would boost the scale of the regenerative braking industry in the automobile field. Nowadays, all passenger and freight cars are equipped with energy-efficient modules leading to higher fuel economy and even lower automotive carbon emissions. This aspect drives the regenerative braking device market's global growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, even in public transport, is likely to give market players several opportunities over the forecast period. The ever-increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is also anticipated to boost the need for the regenerative braking technology due to strict automotive regulations. The loss of the braking force needed at high speed on the track or highways for regenerative braking system vehicles is expected to inhibit market growth over the forecast period.

Fluctuating fossil fuel prices and stringent fuel efficiency regulations are other major factors that increase the demand for fuel-efficient cars. In several countries, the increasing rates of pollution owing to elevated carbon emissions are a matter of concern. Some governments have implemented stringent laws related to automotive carbon emissions. This, in effect, has driven regenerative braking devices to market. However, declines in the production of electric vehicles resulting from temporary closure of manufacturing facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 could impede the growth of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the type, the kinetic regenerative braking system generated a revenue of USD 0.71 billion in 2019 and projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period, due to better energy conservation and its efficiency in commercial vehicles, dynamic energy storage, or flywheel devices are also expected to gain fast momentum.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecasted period, owing to the raising vehicle acceptance that provides the versatility for external charging and enhances the vehicle's driving range.

The commercial vehicles application is the major contributor to the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. The commercial vehicles application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 35.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the government policies to electrify the public transit fleet coupled with the rising factory growth and the development of services are increasing the scale of the commercial vehicle fleet.

North America dominated the market for Automotive Regenerative Braking System in 2019, due to the rising policy efforts to improve infrastructure funding for EVs, also, policies such as tax rebates on hybrid cars. The North America region held approximately 41.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 27.2% market in the year 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis, among others.

Regional Landscape section of the 777 report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market and its key segments?

Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market based on the type, propulsion, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-regenerative-braking-systems-market

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

ToC of the Report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading our report.

