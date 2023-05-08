AI-based Sensors Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 152.55 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increased adoption of cloud and IoT platforms in end-use industries, rising need for IIoT in manufacturing design, and the advent of technologies.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global AI-based Sensors market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global AI-based Sensors market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. AI-based Sensors industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 152.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for the market is mainly driven by the application of artificial intelligence in different sectors, such as entertainment, education, health, transport, and utilities.Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products.

The growth of the AI-based sensors market is expected to be restrained because of low awareness regarding the use of sensors and stigma against using IoT and Cloud services owing to its vulnerability and possibility of a leak of data. It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies and governments would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the market to thrive upon.

Key Highlights from the Report

The neural network, in the type segment, is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period. Consistent development in artificial intelligence is increasing the application of neural networks in sensors. It helps in the assistance of fraud detection in the BFSI and e-commerce sectors.

Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.

Artificial intelligence, along with machine learning algorithms, is used in different construction workflows such as quality check, scheduling, issue tracking, safety management, resource, and design management. With the infiltration of COVID-19, AI-based sensors demand is growing in these sectors for remote usage.

North America held the largest market share of 31.6% in the year 2019, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of artificial intelligence-based sensors. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Regional Landscape section of the AI-based Sensors report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global AI-based Sensors Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the AI-based Sensors market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Augury Systems, Glassbeam, Siemens AG, PointGrab, Maana, Tellmeplus, Sentenai, Versos Systems, Tachyus, and United Technology, among others.

Research Report on the AI-based Sensors Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the AI-based Sensors Market Growth?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the AI-based Sensors Market Trend?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the AI-based Sensors Market Forecast?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the AI-based Sensors market and its key segments?

AI-based Sensors Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the AI-based Sensors market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI-based Sensors Market on the basis of type, application, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Case-based reasoning

Ambient-intelligence

Neural networks

Inductive learning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biosensor

Health Monitoring

Maintenance and Inspection

Human-computer interaction

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context-aware

ComputingBrowse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

