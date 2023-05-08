Agriculture Surfactants Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth in demand for agrochemicals, adoption of precision farming, and protected agriculture practices are driving the need for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Agriculture Surfactants market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Agriculture Surfactants market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Agriculture Surfactants industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global Agriculture Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The size of the market for agricultural surfactants is expected to experience a significant upsurge due to the rising demand for agrochemicals driven by the introduction of precision farming and controlled farming.

This is primarily used with compositions of pesticides, including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators, and foliar nutrients to achieve better plant nutrition, which will stimulate the growth of the demand for the market. Such additives reduce the surface tension of the water present in a pesticide dissolution medium resulting in increased wettability, durability, and penetration of the surface of the herb, thereby spurring the market for the product.

Regional Landscape section of the Agriculture Surfactants report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

Synthetic surfactants are primarily obtained from petroleum or petroleum-based materials chemical synthesis. This category experienced significant growth in 2019, owing to the increasing use of surfactants in herbicides and fungicides.

Non-ionic surfactants are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry. They are used as they do not harm the plants and break water surface tension easily. Even though their application is rare in the industry, the segment held the largest share of 33.6% in the year 2019.

Water-based herbicide spray contains surfactants for dispersing, emulsifying, wetting, and spreading the liquid in the plants. They are used to enhance the retention of spray droplets and penetration of the ingredients into the plants.

Due to the involvement of leading manufacturers such as DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman Company in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the industry. The US soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the continuous need to provide the raw material for food, feed, and biofuel industries.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Agriculture Surfactants market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Agriculture Surfactants market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Agriculture Surfactants Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Agriculture Surfactants market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Surfactants Market on the basis of type, substrate, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

