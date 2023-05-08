5G Networks Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 226.29 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Reasearch

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand to lessen the latency time in online connectivity services, as well as the prerequisite of a consistent network service.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global 5G Networks Market,’ published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global 5G Networks market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. It features insightful qualitative and quantitative assessments of the 5G Networks industry, gathering industry-verified data from the value chain analysis. The report, additionally, examines the prevailing trends in the market, along with the macro- and micro-economic indicators. The report delivers a deep understanding of the key aspects of the 5G Networks market, for instance, import and export dynamics, production and consumption rates, and consumer bases across the major market regions.

The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises. Increased government funding for development of 5G infrastructure is another key factor driving growth of the market. In February 2021 for instance, the telecom ministry of the Government of India announced auctioning of 5G spectrum worth over USD 40 Billion. In 2020, South Korea launched the first Small Cell 5G network and aims to convert 60% of all the mobile subscriptions to 5G network by 2025.

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the 5G Networks business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Some Key Highlights from Report

In April 2020, Ericsson and GCI entered into a partnership with an aim to deploy 5G small cell sites in Anchorage, USA and upgrade to 5-band 5G NR solution.

In February 2020, CommScope upgraded its small cell solution OneCell with the introduction of new radio points, open interfaces and virtualized RAN functions.

In October 2019, 5G full-series solutions was launched by Huawei at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, which is expected to further increase to a significant extent during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the positive approach of key players in the region such as Sprint and T-Mobile for commercialization of 5G networks. Increase in government funding for research and development of 5G infrastructure in countries of the region is also a key factor supporting market growth.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global 5G Networks market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Leading companies operating across the global 5G Networks market:

Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, CommScope, Airspan Networks, ip.access, and Corning.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

5G Networks Market Segmentation:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small Cell

MicroCell

Femto Cell

Pico Cell

Macro Cell

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

SDN

NFV

Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global 5G Networks business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis of the 5G Networks Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the Report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

