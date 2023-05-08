Global Gloves Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Rate , to Surpass USD 118.5 Billion by 2025

Gloves Market

The global gloves market was valued at $48.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $118.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloves are essential for safeguarding and providing comfort to hands in various situations, including exposure to extreme temperatures, friction-related injuries, abrasion, and potential diseases. Wearing gloves is crucial when handling hazardous chemicals and materials as they serve as a protective barrier, shielding hands from infections and contamination. In healthcare settings, three prevalent types of gloves are commonly utilized: latex, vinyl, and nitrile. Among these, nitrile gloves are particularly popular and widely used.

CAGR: 8.6%

Current Market Size: USD 48.0 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2019- 2025

Base Year: 2019

The market growth in the glove industry is driven by several key factors. These include the increasing emphasis on safety and hygiene, a growing number of end users, and the expansion of rubber production. Additionally, advancements in technology and a heightened awareness of hygiene among healthcare providers contribute to market growth. However, challenges such as intense price competition and potential toxic reactions to certain gloves may impede market expansion. Conversely, developing economies and untapped markets present promising opportunities for future growth in the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Disposable sterile gloves segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

North America was the second leading region in the market, accounting for largest share in 2017.

Medical segment was the leading segment in the market, accounting for market share in 2017

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region, contributing the highest share in 2017.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The gloves market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2025.

The gloves market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

