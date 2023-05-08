Spray Drying Equipment Market size to reach USD 12.87 Billion at a CAGR of 7% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Spray Drying Equipment Market is plays a crucial role in the production of powders & granules for various industries, including, chemicals, and ceramics.

The Spray Drying Equipment Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products and the rising need for spray drying equipment in the pharmaceutical industry” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, the global spray drying equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, with a market size of USD 7 billion in 2022 and an anticipated market size of USD 12.87 billion in 2032. The market's revenue growth is being driven by factors such as the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, the growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and the popularity of spray-dried foods. The expansion of the dairy industry and the development of advanced spray drying technologies are also contributing to the market's revenue growth.

The demand for functional foods and beverages is growing worldwide as consumers seek healthier food options. Spray drying is a widely used process in the food industry to produce powdered goods such as milk powder, coffee, tea, and fruit powders. The use of spray drying equipment is driven by the ability of the process to preserve the nutritional value of products and extend their shelf life.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Segments:

The global spray drying equipment market is segmented by type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. The type outlook segment includes rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, fluidized, closed loop, and others. Rotary atomizers are widely used in the market due to their ability to produce uniform particle sizes and high drying rates. The nozzle atomizer segment is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to its ability to produce fine powders. The fluidized and closed-loop segments are also expected to grow during the forecast period due to their low operating costs.

The application outlook segment includes food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, ceramics, and others. The food industry is the largest application segment due to the growing demand for functional foods and beverages, as well as the increasing popularity of spray-dried foods. Spray drying is widely used in the production of powdered goods, including milk powder, coffee, tea, and fruit powders. The pharmaceuticals segment is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for spray-dried medicines.

The regional outlook segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for spray drying equipment due to the expansion of the food and pharmaceutical sectors in the region. The region is also home to several major players in the market. North America and Europe are also significant markets for spray drying equipment due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the regions. The Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for spray-dried products in the regions.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Strategic Developments:

To expand their product portfolios and increase their market share, major players in the spray drying equipment market are adopting various strategies. Some of the recent strategic developments in the market include acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches.

In 2021, GEA Group AG acquired Vipoll, a Slovenian manufacturer of filling technologies for the beverage industry. This acquisition aimed to strengthen GEA's product offerings in the beverage industry and expand its global presence.

Dedert Corporation announced a strategic partnership with FPS Food Process Solutions in 2020, aimed at combining the expertise of both companies to provide customers with a wider range of food processing solutions.

In 2019, SPX FLOW, Inc. acquired Seital S.r.l., an Italian manufacturer of separation and clarification equipment. The acquisition aimed to expand SPX FLOW's product portfolio and enhance its position in the global market.

Buchi Labortechnik AG launched the Mini Spray Dryer B-290 in 2019. This compact spray drying equipment is designed for research and development applications and features advanced automation and control capabilities.

Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. launched the DL-300 spray dryer in 2018. This laboratory-scale equipment is designed for research and development applications, featuring a compact design and advanced control capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Competitive landscape:

These companies are implementing various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, GEA Group AG acquired Vipoll, a Slovenian manufacturer of filling technologies for the beverage industry, to enhance its product portfolio. Dedert Corporation announced a strategic partnership with FPS Food Process Solutions in 2020 to provide customers with a wider range of food processing solutions.

The market is segmented based on type and application. The type outlook includes rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, fluidized, closed loop, and others. The nozzle atomizer segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its high efficiency, low maintenance, and ability to produce uniform and fine powder particles.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, ceramics, and others. The food segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for spray-dried food products such as milk powder, coffee, and tea.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for spray drying equipment in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The region is also witnessing significant growth in the dairy industry, which is expected to drive market growth.

