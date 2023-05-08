Concrete Surface Retarders Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2032

Reports And Data

Concrete Surface Retarders Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of the global concrete surface retarders was USD 80 Million in 2022 and is projected to increase to USD 147.08 Million by 2032, with a rapid revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growth in the construction industry and the increasing demand for decorative concrete are driving the market's revenue growth. The need for concrete surface retarders is increasing due to the improvement of concrete structures' strength and durability. These retarders help concrete surfaces achieve the desired texture and pattern, which improves their visual appeal. Additionally, they regulate the rate of concrete hydration, improve durability, and produce a superior surface finish. The trend of using ornamental concrete in construction is also increasing, particularly in emerging countries, leading to a rising demand for concrete surface retarders.

Moreover, the demand for ecologically friendly and sustainable construction methods is encouraging manufacturers to produce more environmentally friendly concrete surface retarders. The use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials in construction has become a popular trend, which is expected to continue in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increasing investments in infrastructure construction and restoration projects in industrialized nations like the U.S. and Europe are expected to boost market revenue growth. However, the availability of less expensive alternatives is a major factor that could hinder market revenue growth. Some consumers in developing nations opt for certain chemical substitutes for concrete surface retarders because they are less expensive.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• Grace Construction Products (GCP Applied Technologies)

• Sika AG

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Parchem Construction Supplies Pty. Ltd.

• W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Factors Affecting of Concrete Surface Retarders Market

There are several factors that affect the concrete surface retarders market:

Growth in the Construction Industry: The growth of the construction industry is a major factor that drives the demand for concrete surface retarders. The increasing need for concrete surface retarders is due to the improved strength and durability of concrete structures.

Rising Demand for Decorative Concrete: The demand for decorative concrete is increasing, which is leading to a higher demand for concrete surface retarders. These retarders help to achieve the desired texture and pattern, which enhances the visual appeal of concrete surfaces.

Increasing Trend of Ornamental Concrete Applications: The trend of using ornamental concrete in construction is increasing, particularly in emerging countries. This trend is leading to a rising demand for concrete surface retarders.

Environmental Concerns: The demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable construction methods is increasing, which is encouraging manufacturers to produce eco-friendlier concrete surface retarders.

Infrastructure Investments: The increasing investments in infrastructure construction and restoration projects in industrialized nations like the U.S. and Europe are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Availability of Alternatives: The availability of less expensive alternatives is a major factor that could hinder market revenue growth. Some consumers in developing nations opt for certain chemical substitutes for concrete surface retarders because they are less expensive.

Segments covered in the report:

By Type Outlook

• Organic

• Inorganic

By Application Outlook

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

