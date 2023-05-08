Revolutionizing Electronic Warfare: The Power of Cognitive Electronic Warfare Systems

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

Moreover, an attack on the systems of enemy using the electromagnetic energy is best accomplished with the airborne platform.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, " Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market by Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support, Electronic Intelligence) and by Platform (Naval, Airborne, Land, Space): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 "Cognitive electronic warfare systems are based on learning action frameworks that use machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic human perception of learning, memory, and judgement. Machine learning, being one of the most popular technologies, is expected to usher cognitive electronic warfare systems into a new era of responding to unknown threats to reduce the burden on warfighters. The growing demand for artificial intelligence in the military and increasing situational awareness of cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to drive the global cognitive electronic warfare system market during the forecast period.

The government organizations such as the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force are looking to upgrade their current electronic warfare systems onboard (aircraft) to counter multiple and unknown threats at the same time. These upgrades and advancements are driving the growth of the airborne platform. Cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to be used in the airborne platform such as fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to be primarily used in the airborne platform due to their effective implementation in aircraft, fighter jets, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Moreover, an attack on the systems of enemy using the electromagnetic energy is best accomplished with the airborne platform.

The increased involvement of cognitive electronic warfare in strategic and tactical roles played by modern warfare such as electronic support, electronic protection, and electronic attack propels the demand for affordable and effective warfare systems. Cognitive electronic warfare systems must operate in high-magnitude signal environments as well as crowded electromagnetic environments.

For instance, in April 2020, the U.S. estimated the cost for upgrading of cognitive AI and machine learning algorithms to advance the capabilities of F-15 airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems of Japan to $745 million which was later increased it to $2.2 billion. The massive increase in the cost of upgradation has ceased operations of the F-15 upgrade program. Upgradation and modernization of electronic warfare techniques require huge investments, which presents a barrier for implementation by developing economies. The high deployment cost of cognitive electronic warfare acts as a restraint for the growth of the electronic warfare market.

𝐕𝐮𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫-𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

Cognitive electronic warfare systems protect and secure the defense infrastructures of a country. These systems use electromagnetic radiations to securely transmit data. Cyber-attacks pose a threat to electronic warfare systems by interfering with or blocking access to electromagnetic spectrum such as denial-of-service attacks, Cybercriminals exploit potential vulnerabilities of electronic warfare systems and attacks critical national infrastructures such as communications, intelligence, power, and surveillance systems. For instance, Russian hackers hacked into the Ukrainian power network causing power outages, and then used malware to obstruct repair activities.

Cyber-attacks pose a significant threat to cognitive electronic warfare as these attacks can be operated remotely from distant locations. For instance, the U.S. Army published a report in July 2020 mentioning the presence of 6,000 North Korean electronic warfare specialists and hackers operating from countries such as Russia, Malaysia, China, Belarus, and India. The rise in cyber-terrorism is anticipated to hinder the growth of the cognitive electronic warfare market during the forecast period.

