Global Dental Cement Market to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2032 with 6.8% CAGR: Reports and Data

The global dental cement market size was USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Cement Market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with a projected revenue CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. The market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2032. The market growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and a rise in the elderly population globally.

The prevalence of dental conditions such as cavities, tooth decay, and gum disease is on the rise, affecting approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide. This has resulted in an increase in demand for dental procedures and treatments, which is driving the growth of the dental cement market. Additionally, the aging population worldwide is driving revenue growth as they are more likely to require dental procedures and treatments due to an increased risk of dental issues.

The demand for cosmetic dentistry services is also increasing, with a rising desire for a perfect smile and increased awareness of oral health. The market for dental cement is a critical component of aesthetic dentistry procedures, further driving revenue growth.

Rising dental tourism is another factor driving revenue growth. The high cost of dental care in developed countries and the availability of affordable dental treatments and procedures in developing countries have resulted in increased demand for dental tourism. The availability of qualified dental experts and an increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals in developing countries have contributed to the growth of the dental cement market.

However, the availability of alternative treatments such as dentures and dental bridges may hinder revenue growth, as they are more accessible and affordable for patients. Additionally, the absence of dental treatment and procedure reimbursement rules in some areas could impact revenue growth to some extent.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global dental cement market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is segmented by type into temporary, permanent, and others. By application, it is segmented into crowns, bridges, inlays/onlays, and others.

The temporary segment is expected to experience significant revenue growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Temporary dental cement is widely used in dentistry for short-term applications, including provisional restoration and orthodontic appliances. The growing demand for temporary dental cement in dental clinics and hospitals worldwide is a significant driver of market growth.

The permanent segment is also expected to experience substantial revenue growth during the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 6.5%. Permanent dental cement is used in long-term applications, including the fixation of crowns, bridges, and dental implants. The increasing prevalence of dental conditions such as tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease is driving the demand for permanent dental cement, which is propelling the growth of this segment.

The others segment is expected to have a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. This segment includes dental cements used for purposes other than temporary or permanent applications, including cavity liners, pit and fissure sealants, and luting agents.

In terms of application, the crowns segment is expected to have the highest revenue growth during the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 7.1%. The increasing prevalence of dental issues such as tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease is driving the demand for dental crowns, which is propelling the growth of this segment.

The bridges segment is also expected to experience significant revenue growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Dental bridges are used to replace missing teeth and are in high demand due to the rising prevalence of tooth loss.

The inlays/onlays segment is expected to have a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Inlays and onlays are dental restorations used to repair damaged teeth, and their demand is growing due to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions.

The others segment is expected to have a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. This segment includes dental cement used for other dental applications such as orthodontic brackets, implant abutments, and endodontic posts.

Strategic development:

Several key developments have taken place in the dental industry in recent years. In 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, a direct-to-consumer teeth aligner company, for $1.04 billion, with the aim of expanding its product offerings and capitalizing on the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Similarly, in 2020, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired a majority stake in eAssist Dental Solutions, which offers dental billing services. The move was part of a broader strategy to expand Henry Schein's portfolio of practice management solutions for dental practices.

3M Company also made a significant move in the dental industry in 2020 when it acquired Acelity Inc., a company that specializes in advanced wound care and surgical products. The acquisition was aimed at expanding 3M's product offerings in the healthcare market and increasing its presence in the global dental cement market. Another notable development in 2020 was the strategic partnership between Ivoclar Vivadent AG and Kuraray Noritake Dental. Ivoclar Vivadent's expertise in dental materials was combined with Kuraray Noritake Dental's advanced technology and research capabilities.

Finally, in 2020, Shofu Dental Corporation launched BEAUTIFIL Flow Plus X, a new dental cement that features a unique formulation allowing for easy application and high strength bonding. The product was developed to meet the growing demand for advanced dental cement solutions. These developments are a clear indication of the rapidly changing landscape in the dental industry, as companies seek to expand their product offerings and meet the increasing demand for advanced dental solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental cement market is highly competitive, with several major players operating in the industry. These players offer a diverse range of dental cement products, catering to the varied needs of dentists and dental professionals worldwide.

Dentsply Sirona, a prominent player in the dental industry, recently acquired Byte, a direct-to-consumer teeth aligner company, in a deal worth $1.04 billion. The acquisition is expected to expand Dentsply Sirona's product offerings and capitalize on the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Henry Schein, Inc. has also made significant strides in the dental market, acquiring a majority stake in eAssist Dental Solutions in 2020. This move is expected to expand Henry Schein's portfolio of practice management solutions for dental practices, providing a comprehensive suite of offerings to dental professionals.

3M Company, a leading diversified technology company, acquired Acelity Inc., a company that specializes in advanced wound care and surgical products. The acquisition is expected to expand 3M's product offerings in the healthcare market, increasing its presence in the global dental cement market.

Other major players in the market include Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shofu Dental Corporation, Kerr Corporation, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, VOCO GmbH, and Septodont Holding. These companies offer a variety of dental cement products, including temporary and permanent cement, catering to the diverse needs of the dental industry. The growing demand for advanced dental cement solutions is expected to drive market growth and competition among players in the global dental cement market.

In conclusion, the global dental cement market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising demand for dental procedures and treatments. The market is also being driven by the growing elderly population and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry services.

