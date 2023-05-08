Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2032 with 7.2% CAGR: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global healthcare specialty enzymes market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, and register a CAGR of 7.2%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, with a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.2%. In 2022, the market size was USD 1.86 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2032. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for personalized treatment are the primary drivers of market revenue growth. Specialty enzymes are widely used in various industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and research and diagnostics.

Specialized enzymes are utilized in a broad range of processes, such as the production of food and beverages, textiles, detergents, paper and pulp, and animal feed, among others. In healthcare, enzymes are employed for research, diagnostics, medicines, and biotechnology. The pharmaceutical industry uses enzymes to produce biologics, which are increasingly being used to treat chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and rare genetic diseases. Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is also becoming more popular, with successful treatment of genetic disorders like Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, and Pompe disease, among others.

Market revenue growth is also being driven by the rising demand for personalized treatment. Enzymes play a crucial role in creating biologics tailored to an individual's unique needs, as they are employed in the development of personalized medicine. Additionally, increasing research and development expenditures and the emphasis on creating novel specialty enzymes are driving market revenue growth. Industry participants are investing heavily in R&D to develop new specialty enzymes that can be used in a variety of ways. However, new entrants may face entry barriers due to the technical and specialized nature of the industry, the focus on R&D, and the scarcity of skilled professionals.

Segments Covered in the Report –

Type Outlook:

The global healthcare specialty enzymes market can be segmented into four types: protease, lipase, carbohydrase, and others. Protease, which is used in the breakdown of proteins, is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. In 2019, the revenue generated from protease was USD 0.6 billion, which is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2032. Lipase, which breaks down fats, is the second-largest revenue-generating type, with a projected revenue of USD 0.9 billion by 2032. Carbohydrase, which breaks down carbohydrates, is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with a projected revenue of USD 0.6 billion by 2032.

Application Outlook:

The healthcare specialty enzymes market can also be segmented based on application into four categories: digestive health, pharmaceuticals, research and biotechnology, and others. Digestive health is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period, with a projected revenue of USD 1.3 billion by 2032. The increasing prevalence of digestive disorders and the demand for digestive enzyme supplements are the primary drivers of revenue growth in this segment. The pharmaceutical industry uses specialty enzymes to create biologics, and the segment is projected to generate revenue of USD 0.9 billion by 2032. The research and biotechnology segment is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected revenue of USD 0.8 billion by 2032. Enzymes are utilized in a variety of research applications, including genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery. The "others" segment, which includes applications in the food and beverage industry and animal feed, is projected to generate revenue of USD 0.5 billion by 2032.

Strategic development:

Roche Holding AG made a significant move in its diagnostic portfolio and the molecular diagnostics market by acquiring TIB Molbiol GmbH, a top supplier of PCR assays. This acquisition, which took place on September 9, 2021, is expected to enhance Roche's presence in the field.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced a strategic partnership with Schrödinger, a well-known provider of sophisticated molecular simulations and Machine Learning (ML) software, on June 17, 2021. The collaboration was aimed at speeding up drug discovery and development by combining Schrödinger's expertise in computational chemistry with Bristol-Myers Squibb's experience in drug discovery and development.

Competitive Landscape:

The global healthcare specialty enzymes market is highly competitive and has numerous large and medium-sized players that contribute a significant share of market revenue. The report includes several major companies that are involved in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Danisco A/S, DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group AG, Neutrogena Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Roche Holding AG.

These major players are employing a variety of strategies to remain competitive in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and the development, testing, and introduction of more effective products. These strategies allow them to expand their market presence and increase their revenue.

Furthermore, these companies are also investing heavily in research and development to create innovative and advanced products that can cater to the increasing demand for personalized treatment and specialized enzymes. This is expected to help the companies to maintain their market position and increase their market share.

Overall, the global healthcare specialty enzymes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized medicine. The major players in the market are well-positioned to take advantage of this growth by implementing effective strategies and investing in research and development.

