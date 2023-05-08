Wytrwal Industries to Participate in SOFWEEK 2023
Veteran-owned defense contractor and consulting company will meet with executives focused on Defense, Aerospace, and Technology for Special Operations ForcesTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wytrwal Industries, LLC, (“Wytrwal”) a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets is pleased to announce its participation in SOFWEEK 2023 at the Tampa Convention Center starting on Monday, May 8, 2023.
“This is a great venue for our firm to meet with the key decision makers in high technology firms and defense contractors,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) and a former emerging markets investment banker, and the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal.
At SOFWEEK 2023, Wytrwal will meet with corporate executives and technology experts to highlight its services and expertise in the emerging markets, as well as its ability to provide strategic advice to clients during a period of market volatility and global instability generated by conflict in Ukraine, Sudan and other parts of Africa, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Syria, and other Asian nations.
“The turmoil in financial markets includes banking challenges on Wall Street generated by rising interest rates and high inflation, the potential nationalization of private-owned corporate lithium assets in Chile, a trade war with China, and volatility in the energy and commodity markets provide multiple opportunities for the firm to assist its global clientele here at SOFWEEK and also at GEOINT 2023 in St. Louis later this month,” Luzine added.
Wytrwal served as an expert consultant, a sub-contractor, at SOCOM Headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base to assist Special Operations Forces in their understanding of the People’s Republic of China (“China”) and the surrounding frontiers of emerging market nations.
Wytrwal Industries is excited to participate in SOFWEEK 2023 and looks forward to connecting with other industry professionals and sharing its expertise in global markets.
About SOFWEEK
U.S. Special Operations Command partnered with industry to host an annual Conference for more than a decade in Tampa. SOFWEEK 2023 is hosted by the Global Special Operations Foundation (“GSOF”).
For more information on SOFWEEK, visit https://www.sofweek.org/about/sof-week
For more information on SOCOM, visit https://www.socom.mil/about
For more information on GSOF, visit https://gsof.org/about/
About USGIF and GEOINT
The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational foundation dedicated to promoting the geospatial intelligence tradecraft and developing a stronger GEOINT Community with government, industry, academia, professional organizations, and individuals who develop and apply geospatial intelligence to address national security challenges. USGIF achieves its mission through various programs and events and by building the community, advancing the tradecraft, and accelerating innovation.
For more information on GEOINT, visit https://usgif.org/geoint-symposium/
For more information on USGIF, visit https://usgif.org/about/
About Wytrwal Industries, LLC
Wytrwal Industries, LLC is a HUBzone based, small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and high technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in America that date back to the late 1800s with interests in banking, coal, oil, consumer goods, textiles, and other sectors.
