Beyond Braille - BrailleDoodle Enables STEM Learning and Art Activities for Blind Children

My two year old son is almost completely blind and I love that this would not only benefit him but it can also be everyone's toy! With his siblings what a wonderful idea!”VALHALLA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The TouchPad Pro Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the BrailleDoodle Kickstarter campaign. This innovative device is set to revolutionize the way blind children learn and was fully funded within the first 24 hours of its launch. Developed by Daniel Lubiner, a veteran special education instructor and former art teacher to blind students, the BrailleDoodle promises to make learning fun for blind children.
— Heather M., Parent
With the BrailleDoodle, parents, teachers, schools, and institutions can now provide a groundbreaking invention that enhances education for blind children, helping them make tactile art, play, and learn alongside their sighted peers. Before the pandemic, only 10 percent of blind children were learning to read and write in Braille. The BrailleDoodle aims to help remedy this issue by providing an accessible and enjoyable way for blind children to learn Braille.
The device features an array of hundreds of holes, each containing a smooth metal ball that can be pulled to the surface by a magnetic stylus. The 'Braille side' features examples of letters, numbers, and words, with plenty of space to practice. The 'Doodle side' offers ample space for tactile drawing, and graphs can be made and manipulated.
"It is amazing how we take for granted that sighted children have everything they need to learn how to read and write, see charts, graphs, and diagrams; we assume everyone does," said Daniel Lubiner. "The BrailleDoodle aims to level the playing field and give blind children the same opportunities for success."
The BrailleDoodle Kickstarter offers an early bird price of $70, a bargain for a potentially life-changing device. The early bird price will only last until May 12, so take advantage of it! All donations on Kickstarter are tax-deductible, and backers will be sent a survey to indicate the number of BrailleDoodles they intend to keep and donate. The TouchPad Pro Foundation is a registered non-profit organization founded in 2021 to distribute the BrailleDoodle to children who are blind, low-vision, or deaf-blind worldwide, even to those unable to afford it.
Supporting the BrailleDoodle Kickstarter campaign is a chance to make a real difference in the lives of blind children. Visit tinyurl.com/BrailleDoodleKickstarter to learn more and make a donation. Visit TouchPadProFoundation.org for more information and alt text.
