Webinar at Creative BioMart: Single Cell Analysis of Response and Toxicity Following CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma
Creative BioMart announces that it will host a webinar entitled: Single Cell Analysis of Response and Toxicity Following CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma.SHIRLEY, NY, US, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative BioMart, one of the superior life science companies focusing on recombinant proteins and related services, announces that it will host a webinar entitled: Single Cell Analysis of Response and Toxicity Following CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma.
Large B cell lymphomas (LBCLs) that have relapsed or become resistant to treatment have shown a remarkable degree of benefit from autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies that target CD19. Nevertheless, despite notable improvements in patient outcomes, the majority of patients do not experience long-lasting improvements, and adverse treatment effects like immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) pose a significant clinical challenge.
The quality of the T-cells at the time of apheresis, the functional heterogeneity of the CAR T-cell infusion product that is associated with it, and characteristics of the tumor and tumor microenvironment that may restrict in vivo expansion and T-cell effector function are all possible causes of CAR T-cell therapy failure. A number of variables connected to the CAR T-cell product's activity and the host immune system work together to cause toxicities. Single cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis of the various compartments (apheresis product, infusion product, post-infusion CAR T-cells, tumor) has been a key strategy for identifying mechanisms of resistance and toxicity.
The upcoming webinar will feature presentations from: Dr. Michael R. Green, Associate Professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma - Research, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. The goal of the Green Laboratory is to develop novel therapeutic interventions that are motivated by a profound mechanistic understanding of healthy and malignant immune cell biology in order to increase the survival and quality of life for people with B-cell malignancies.
Creative BioMart invited Dr. Michael R. Green to provide an overview of scRNA-seq studies that have improved the understanding of CAR T-cell therapy and informed novel approaches to therapeutically target their mechanistic underpinnings.
The webinar will take place on 3PM CDT / 4PM EDT / 1PM PDT, May 24, 2023. And the registration link is: https://www.creativebiomart.net/single-cell-analysis-of-response-and-toxicity-following-cd19-car-t-cell-therapy-in-lymphoma.htm.
