MindCloud - a Next Generation iPaaS - Wins the Spring 2023 Top Performer Award from SourceForge
MindCloud is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.
They have truly been life-savers for us & our business! I have to work with many third-party contractors on a regular basis in my role, and MindCloud has been the best experience by far.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud and its next-generation iPaaS (integration platform as a service), announced today that it has been awarded a Spring 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Spring 2023 Top Performers” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.
“MindCloud showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”
To win the Spring 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that MindCloud delivers to customers. Here are a couple examples demonstrating this"
"I definitely want to take a moment to share how delighted we have been with MindCloud. I came to them with very specific requirements and a very aggressive timeline to move off another iPaaS solution before an upcoming renewal. The MindCloud team were so easy to work with. It's like having my own internal development team to help me scope, design and build the integrations I need to run our operations. We got the integration done ahead of schedule and working better than it did on the old platform. I'm already thinking of the other projects they can help me on! My biggest regret is using other iPaaS platforms for my integration needs and wasting time and money on them." - Bryan, IT Director
MindCloud is a software company that builds and maintains personalized software integrations utilizing their next generation iPaaS (integration platform as a service) that eliminates manual data entry and streamlines your entire business process.
“At MindCloud, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2023 Top Performer Award. We provide a best-in-class product and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews! We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge. At MindCloud, we take particular pride in providing a personalized, white-glove experience where we remove the headache of software integrations by building and maintaining customized integrations so you can scale your business. Our goal is to bring integration and automation technology to businesses of all sizes. We are affordable for any sized company which is a rarity,” said MindCloud CEO, Jamie Royce.
“Our success comes from treating every customer as if they were our own staff, and always delivering more than is expected!” — Jamie Royce CEO and Founder
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
MindCloud Integration Platform (iPaaS)