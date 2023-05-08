Fagan Painting Takes Transparency to the Next Level with its House Painting in Pittsburgh Services

The company believes in being 100% up-front with its clients about what its house painting services include, from start to finish.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Fagan Painting is taking business to consumer transparency to the next level with its educational and up- front house painting in Pittsburgh services.With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Fagan Painting is a reliable and reputable painting company that seamlessly delivers exceptional quality and customer service. The company specializes in interior and exterior painting in Pittsburgh, and has restored multiple historical homes in the area. Fagan Painting’s team of skilled painters is trained to handle any painting project, big or small, with precision and care.Recently, Fagan Painting has updated its website to become fully transparent about what its house painting in Pittsburgh services include. According to the company’s owner, this is to ensure clients fully understand its professional services – and also see how comprehensive its services are, too. The website goes into specific detail about what steps the company takes to paint a home and provides education about why each step is so important.“The right paint keeps your home looking fresh and clean and, when done properly, can last for years to come,” says Jim Fagan, owner of Fagan Painting. “Our house painters’ process list includes things such as wall sanding, mud work, more sanding, priming, inspection, and more. Whether your paint is peeling/cracking, faded/uneven, bubbling, or simply not your style, our house painting services in Pittsburgh can update your home and give it a new style that you’ll love.”For more information about Fagan Painting and its exceptional local painting contractors, please visit their website at https://faganpainting.com/ or call 412-680-0102 to schedule a free estimate.About the CompanyPaint is a big part of home and business design, and Fagan Painting LLC is here to make sure that clients get the best paint possible for their home or business in Pittsburgh, PA. The company’s team of experienced painters provides both commercial and residential painting applications, and always ensures that properties look amazing for years to come.To ensure complete customer satisfaction, Fagan Painting provides a comprehensive warranty on all of its work, in writing, with every signed contract.