Revolutionizing marriage: Web3Wed.io launches blockchain wedding platform

/EIN News/ -- Sharjah, UAE, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain marriage service, Web3Wed.io, hosted the first blockchain wedding on April 28, 2023, at Bali's K-Club, Ubud. Ilya and Elizabeth tied the knot and recorded their union in a smart contract on the Polygon blockchain.

Web3Wed.io offers an innovative approach that allows couples to formalize their relationship without any legal obligations, making it an ideal solution for couples who want to live together but are not ready for a full-fledged marriage. The service writes a necessary smart contract on the blockchain and updates it in case of divorce.

The first blockchain wedding marked the official launch of the Web3Wed.io platform. "The world is changing so fast, but marriages are still the same as centuries ago," said Yury Reut, the founder, and CEO of Web3Wed.io. "Why can't we connect people using blockchain? Co-living defeated the old matrimony system; it is a fact."

Web3Wed.io is one-of-a-kind service on the market at this moment and has pioneered some unique features. Couples choose NFT wedding rings that symbolize their participation in the marriage. Additionally, the service can add Bitcoin to the NFT wedding ring, making it an asset for the couple that would be returned in the case of divorce to the wallet of the ring owner. Furthermore, couples can invite their own witnesses or choose divine witnesses such as Buddha or Jesus.

"We're excited to offer an innovative solution to couples who are looking for a new way to formalize their relationship," said Reut. "Our platform offers a decentralized, secure, and transparent way to record and manage marriages, making it the ideal solution for modern couples."

The first-ever NFT engagement rings collection by Web3Wed.io will be available in June. Couples can purchase NFT wedding rings and initiate their blockchain marriage with them, while NFT engagement rings will allow them to make a beautiful proposal.

For more information, please visit Web3Wed.io or follow Discord.

