Revolutionary ECI Star Rating System Helps Companies Save Energy and Money While Improving Indoor Air Quality

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, an international leading air filtration company, launched the Energy Cost Index (ECI) Star Rating System over a decade ago to help facilities across North America reduce their energy consumption and save money. The ECI program, which recognizes companies for their efforts to save energy, shrink waste, and reduce carbon footprint, rewards facilities for using high-performance air filters.

The ECI program works by awarding facilities a plaque engraved with the organization's name and the year they achieved 5-Star ECI status once they qualify. The plaque is designed for display in public areas of the building, and it recognizes a business for the application of 5-Star air filtration products in a continuing effort to save energy and improve indoor air quality. If a facility maintains its 5-Star ECI status, it will receive an additional plaque each year thereafter.

To apply for the ECI program, a facility must first install 5-Star ECI products in their air handling systems. For HVAC systems with single-stage air filtration, the filter must be a Camfil 5-Star product. For multi-stage HVAC systems, at least one filtration stage downstream of the prefilter must be a 5-Star rated product.

. The qualification process begins with the local Camfil agent completing the ECI application for submission, which is then approved by Camfil's regional management staff.

All air filters exhibit resistance to airflow, and as filters load with particulate, the resistance increases. The increase in resistance requires the fan to consume more electricity in order to maintain the desired airflow to the occupied space. However, facilities that switch to high-performance air filters can quickly benefit from significant energy savings.

The ECI program is an excellent way for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to being environmentally conscious and to show their staff, visitors, and the community the importance they place on sustainability. By using the highest-rated ECI air filters, facilities can reduce their energy consumption, save money, and enjoy cleaner indoor air.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

